Royal author says Prince William under ‘so much strain’ over speculations about Kate: ‘He broods, simmers, blows’

A royal author has said Prince William is extremely upset about the speculations around Kate Middleton’s health and whereabouts. “William is a very different breed of cat [from that of his father],” Christopher Andersen, author of “The King: The Life of Charles III,” told Fox News. “William broods. He simmers. Then, like his father [King Charles], he blows.” A royal author has said Prince William is under "so much strain" over speculations about Kate Middleton (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)

“He’s trying to protect his wife’s privacy. He’s always had a grudge against the media, and he is even less likely than his father to feel the need to explain anything,” Andersen, 74, continued. “William still blames the press for [his mother, Princess Diana’s] death, and for all his outward charm and natural flair for diplomacy, he continues to view reporters as little more than jackals.

He added, “He has no interest in feeding them unless he has to, especially when the issue is Kate’s health.”

‘William is under so much strain’

Kate has not been seen publicly ever since she reportedly underwent an abdominal surgery. TMZ shared a recent video claiming it showed William and Kate at Windsor Farm Store, but many dismissed it as not being authentic. Among those who said they believe it was a body double or lookalike of Kate was BBC’s rugby specialist Sonja McLaughlan, as well as Andy Cohen.

In the video, Kate and William were seen visiting a business about a mile from their home in Windsor. Onlookers said the Princess of Wales appeared “happy, relaxed and healthy.”

“William is under so much strain, and he is livid about what is being written and said about his ailing wife,” Andersen said. “In the midst of all this, William is overwhelmed with having to shoulder such a heavy load while his father battles cancer, and that means little time for self-indulgent tantrums of the sort that the king was famous for. Still, William is bound to crack. It’s only a matter of time. Heads will roll — of that I am certain.”