Queen Camilla gives hopeful update on Kate Middleton's health, says Princess is thrilled by…

A few days after the Prince of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis, Queen Camilla provided a hopeful update on Kate Middleton's health during her Wednesday visit to Shrewsbury. Queen Consort Camilla told crowd in Shrewsbury that "I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support."(AFP File)

The Queen gave the update on her visit to a farmers' market, where she was met by a huge crowd. She saw two young girls who were holding handmade posters for the princess. When one of them asked the Queen of Consort whether she would hand over them to Kate, she responded, stating “I shall send this off to Catherine,” Sky News reported.

“I will make sure she knows it's from you. Thank you so very much,” the Queen told the second girl.

She then informed those in attendance, "I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support."

Kate has been showered with well-wishes since she made her cancer diagnosis public. She was subjected to debate and discussions after she remained absent from the public eye following abdominal surgery in January.

Kate met King Charles before sharing cancer diagnosis news

King Charles met with his "beloved daughter-in-law, Kate, before she made the news of her cancer public. Kate arranged the meeting in London and they both had a major heart-to-heart and an "emotional" private lunch, according to the Mirror.

As the royal duo shares a strong bond and King considers Kate as her own daughter, he left the lunch feeling very emotional, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement following Kate's diagnosis, wishing her "health and healing" and expressing hope that they will be able to “do so privately and in peace.”

Prince William and Kate have taken some time off from royal responsibilities as their family is reportedly facing an internal turmoil following her cancer diagnosis.

They pair wants to spend most of their time with three kids -- Louis, George and Charlotte. Prince William is expected to resume his royal duties after the Easter holiday.