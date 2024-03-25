New on Netflix in April 2024: Parasyte to Scoop, City Hunter, Crooks, and more, check all titles
Netflix's April lineup: From thrilling action in City Hunter to heartwarming stories. Check out biopic Scoop on Prince Andrew and the K-drama 'Parasyte:
Netflix’s April content Library is packed with new shows and new movies. This month brings a diverse range of stories to your screen, from the chilling world of body-snatching parasites to the hilarious antics of professional criminals in Crooks. Scroll down to check all the releases, originals, and new licensed ones. Whether you're in the mood for heart-pounding action with City Hunter or mysterious scoops, Netflix has something for everyone.
Netflix originals in April 2024
SCOOP (2024)
Release date: April 5th
The infamous Prince Andrew interview on BBC Newsnight is getting the biopic treatment. Directed by Philip Martin, Scoop will explore the events leading up to and following the controversial interview. Look for it in theaters in early April 2024.
City Hunter (2024)
Release Date: April 25th
City Hunter is a 90-minute comedy-action film directed and written by Ryohei Suzuki. This is the second major Japanese film released by Netflix in 2024, after The Parades, which was released in February. Ryohei Suzuki plays a private detective.
What Jennifer Did
Release date: April 10th
What Jennifer Did directed by Jenny Poppe, we get a first-hand look at what happened after Jennifer Pan called 911 to report her parents had been shot.
Parasyte: The Grey
Release Date: April 5th – K-drama series
From the creators of Train to Busan, Parasyte: The Grey is another live-action adaptation of the beloved manga series by Hitoshi Iwasaki. True to its name, the story depicts how parasites slowly infiltrate and control human bodies.
Crooks (Season 1) - German action series
Release date: April 2
As per IMDB, the plot revolves around, “Charly's quiet life with family in Berlin disrupted when past associates threaten them, forcing him to steal coin. Charly and driver Joseph, fatefully collided, now flee with family to escape danger.”
April 1st:
The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman - Reality series
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed - Stand-up comedy special
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer - True-crime documentary
Rodeio Rock / Zero to Hero - Brazilian music drama
April 2nd:
I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 2) - Kids live-action series
April 4th:
Ripley (Limited Series) - Thriller adaptation set in 1960s New York
The Tearsmith (2024) - Italian romance drama
April 5th:
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem - Documentary
April 8th:
Spirit Rangers (Season 3) - Kids animated series
April 9th:
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good - Stand-up comedy special
April 10th:
Anthracite (Limited Series) - French series
The Hijacking of Flight 601 - Colombian series
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment - Documentary series
April 11th:
As The Crow Flies (Season 3) - Turkish series
Heartbreak High (Season 2) - Australian teen series
Midsummer Night (Season 1) - Norwegian thriller series
April 12th:
Amar Singh Chamkila - Hindi romance
Good Times - Animated sitcom
Love, Divided - Spanish rom-com
Stolen - Swedish drama movie
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (2024) - Kids live-action animation crossover
April 16th:
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer - Stand-up comedy special
April 17th:
The Circle (Season 6) - Dating reality series
Don’t Hate The Player - French reality competition series
The Grimm Variations - Anime anthology series
Our Living World - Nature docuseries narrated by Cate Blanchett
April 18th:
Bros - Israeli drama series
The Upshaws (Part 5) - Multi-cam sitcom comedy
April 19th:
Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver - Fantasy space opera sequel
April 22nd:
CoComelon Lane (Season 2) - Pre-school animated series
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen - Stand-up comedy special
April 23rd:
Brigands: The Quest for Gold - Italian period drama western series
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? - German reality series
April 24th:
Deliver Me (Season 1) - Swedish teen drama
April 25th:
Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1) - Originally HBO Max series set in The Sandman universe
April 26th:
The Asunta Case - Spanish crime drama series
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut - Health documentary
April 29th:
Honeymoonish - Kuwaiti rom-com
April 30th:
Fiasco - French mockumentary series
To Be Determined:
Super Rich in Korea - Reality series
