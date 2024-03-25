Netflix’s April content Library is packed with new shows and new movies. This month brings a diverse range of stories to your screen, from the chilling world of body-snatching parasites to the hilarious antics of professional criminals in Crooks. Scroll down to check all the releases, originals, and new licensed ones. Whether you're in the mood for heart-pounding action with City Hunter or mysterious scoops, Netflix has something for everyone. New on Netflix in April 2024: Parasyte to Scoop, City Hunter, Crooks, and more, check all titles

Netflix originals in April 2024

SCOOP (2024)

Release date: April 5th

The infamous Prince Andrew interview on BBC Newsnight is getting the biopic treatment. Directed by Philip Martin, Scoop will explore the events leading up to and following the controversial interview. Look for it in theaters in early April 2024.

City Hunter (2024)

Release Date: April 25th

City Hunter is a 90-minute comedy-action film directed and written by Ryohei Suzuki. This is the second major Japanese film released by Netflix in 2024, after The Parades, which was released in February. Ryohei Suzuki plays a private detective.

What Jennifer Did

Release date: April 10th

What Jennifer Did directed by Jenny Poppe, we get a first-hand look at what happened after Jennifer Pan called 911 to report her parents had been shot.

Parasyte: The Grey

Release Date: April 5th – K-drama series

From the creators of Train to Busan, Parasyte: The Grey is another live-action adaptation of the beloved manga series by Hitoshi Iwasaki. True to its name, the story depicts how parasites slowly infiltrate and control human bodies.

Crooks (Season 1) - German action series

Release date: April 2

As per IMDB, the plot revolves around, “Charly's quiet life with family in Berlin disrupted when past associates threaten them, forcing him to steal coin. Charly and driver Joseph, fatefully collided, now flee with family to escape danger.”

April 1st:

The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman - Reality series

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed - Stand-up comedy special

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer - True-crime documentary

Rodeio Rock / Zero to Hero - Brazilian music drama

April 2nd:

I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 2) - Kids live-action series

April 4th:

Ripley (Limited Series) - Thriller adaptation set in 1960s New York

The Tearsmith (2024) - Italian romance drama

April 5th:

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem - Documentary

April 8th:

Spirit Rangers (Season 3) - Kids animated series

April 9th:

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good - Stand-up comedy special

April 10th:

Anthracite (Limited Series) - French series

The Hijacking of Flight 601 - Colombian series

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment - Documentary series

April 11th:

As The Crow Flies (Season 3) - Turkish series

Heartbreak High (Season 2) - Australian teen series

Midsummer Night (Season 1) - Norwegian thriller series

April 12th:

Amar Singh Chamkila - Hindi romance

Good Times - Animated sitcom

Love, Divided - Spanish rom-com

Stolen - Swedish drama movie

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (2024) - Kids live-action animation crossover

April 16th:

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer - Stand-up comedy special

April 17th:

The Circle (Season 6) - Dating reality series

Don’t Hate The Player - French reality competition series

The Grimm Variations - Anime anthology series

Our Living World - Nature docuseries narrated by Cate Blanchett

April 18th:

Bros - Israeli drama series

The Upshaws (Part 5) - Multi-cam sitcom comedy

April 19th:

Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver - Fantasy space opera sequel

April 22nd:

CoComelon Lane (Season 2) - Pre-school animated series

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen - Stand-up comedy special

April 23rd:

Brigands: The Quest for Gold - Italian period drama western series

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? - German reality series

April 24th:

Deliver Me (Season 1) - Swedish teen drama

April 25th:

Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1) - Originally HBO Max series set in The Sandman universe

April 26th:

The Asunta Case - Spanish crime drama series

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut - Health documentary

April 29th:

Honeymoonish - Kuwaiti rom-com

April 30th:

Fiasco - French mockumentary series

To Be Determined:

Super Rich in Korea - Reality series