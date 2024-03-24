Netflix's 3 Body Problem Season 2 update: Showrunners eyeing exciting storyline

3 Body Problem, now streaming on Netflix is the next binge-worthy obsession of all sci-fi fanatics. Fresh off its debut on the OTT, this mind-bending series by the creators of Game of Thrones, has the internet buzzing with its blend of scientific intrigue, mysteries, and a healthy dose of gut-wrenching suspense. However, those who have already finished the first season are now searching for answers about season 2 and we would love to help you with that. Netflix has adapted 3 Body Problem from a popular Chinese novel

Will there be 3 Body Problem Season 2 on Netflix?

As of now, Netflix has not renewed the series for season 2. However, given that the OTT platform doesn't let go of its money-making franchises, we are confident it will happen soon. On the other hand, the show's creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, in talks with Collider, have stated that they are already working on the storyline for the next season. "For season 2, we've got more than just a rough idea," they said. They also said that they are much further along than just sketching ideas. "We’re much farther along with that plan than rough idea stages. From there on out it becomes, you know, the farther away things get the hazier your view of them is.”

Speaking of which, it is important to note that there are exactly three novels in the trilogy which has inspired the creation of Three Body Problem. The writers pointed out that because the original has so many turning points and landmarks, they still don’t know exactly how the characters will get there. “But we know they gotta get to that place. Because that place and that place and that place are the reason we pick these books up and wanted to adapt them in the first place." They added.

Is 3 Body Problem worth watching?

Whether you’re a science lover or just a fan of mysteries and thrillers, Three-Body Problem will keep you glued to your seat until the very end. Every episode brings a new curiosity to the table, and that’s what binge-watchers crave. The show’s first season follows the story of the book that inspired it, but whether or not the second season does the same remains to be seen. Spanning eight episodes, The Three-Body Problem tells the story of “a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day,” as per Netflix’s synopsis.