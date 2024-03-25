Queen of Tears hits record ratings amid Kim Soo Hyun's dating rumour, Hide sees major boost

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won-led Queen of Tears spiked in ratings after the Sunday episode aired. The new tvN romantic comedy, which also premieres on global Netflix, has witnessed a popularity boost following the dating rumor of Kim Soo Hyun breaking on March 24. The A-lister was speculated to be dating Bloodhound actress Kim Sae Ron, triggered by an accidental Instagram post. However, the news was promptly dismissed by Kim Soo Hyun’s agency Gold Medallist. On the other hand, shows like Beauty and Mr. Romantic and Hide have also experienced a surge in ratings. tvN's Queen of Tears achieves highest viewership ratings on March 24(Netflix)

Queen of Tears ratings rise to their personal best

On March 24, tvN's Queen of Tears achieved its highest viewership ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of the show maintained its streak of double-digit ratings, reaching an average nationwide rating of 14.1 percent– a new personal high for the hit drama. Last week, the show ended its week with a 13.0% average nationwide rating during its 4th episode. Queen Of Tears stars Kim Ji Won (Hong Hae In) in the title role, while Kim Soo Hyun (Baek Hyun Woo) rounds out the cast.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating rumours: Agency replies after leaked picture

Kim Soo Hyun’s dating rumour

Earlier, the It’s Okay to Not Be Okay actor was all over the news as fans tried to figure out the intention behind Kim Sae Ron's quickly deleted Instagram story. Later, the actor’s agency, Gold Medalist, denied everything, calling the rumours ‘baseless.’ The agency further clarified that the picture in question was old, dating back to the time when both actors were under the same label.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic weekly rating

Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo's new K-drama Beauty and Mr. Romantic is dominating national television. The show managed to hit a home run with an average nationwide rating of 17.2 percent. This is almost 2 percent higher than the previous night. The drama once again claimed the title of the ‘most-watched’ program of the day.

Also read: Korean idols dating dilemma and price of perfection: Why can't fans stand it?

Hide climbs to a decent rating

Meanwhile, Lee Bo Young and Lee Moo Saeng's new mystery thriller climbed to an average nationwide rating of 4.7 percent for its own second episode. The show also stars Lee Chung Ah and Lee Min Jae in lead roles. The show is about, “Na Moon Young is married to Cha Sung Jae, but Cha Sung Jae suddenly disappears. Na Moon Young tries to find her husband and uncover the secret behind his disappearance.”