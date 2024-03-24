 Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating rumours: Agency replies after leaked picture | Web Series - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating rumours: Agency replies after leaked picture

ByAditi Srivastava
Mar 24, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Actress Kim Sae Ron sparks dating rumors with actor Kim Soo Hyun after posting a selfie on Instagram

Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun has sparked dating rumours with actress Kim Sae Ron after their private moment accidentally got posted on social media. The news emerged after a now-deleted post on Instagram showed them looking quite affectionate while posing together in a selfie. Netizens quickly responded by capturing screenshots, showing a mix of shock, excitement, and curiosity regarding the potential relationship. The agency of Kim Soo Hyun has now released a statement.

Kim Soo Hyun dating rumor with Kim Sae Ron(Gold Medalist, Netflix)
Kim Soo Hyun dating rumor with Kim Sae Ron(Gold Medalist, Netflix)

Kim Soo Hyun's agency addresses dating rumour

In a brief statement to Xport news, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency Gold Medalist said, “We just heard about the rumors related to Kim Soo Hyun this morning. We will provide an accurate statement after looking into the rumours and confirming the truth.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: NewJeans's Danielle joins BTS V and Blackpink Lisa as Celine’s global ambassador

Kim Soo Hyun sparks dating rumour with Kim Sae Ron

Early Sunday morning, around 1 AM KST, actress Kim Sae Ron, known for her roles in films like Bloodhounds" and Kiss Sixth Sense, sparked dating rumours. She posted a selfie with fellow actor Kim Soo Hyun on her Instagram story. However, the post was deleted within a minute, leaving fans to speculate it might have been unintentional. Quick on the draw, some fans managed to grab screenshots before it disappeared.

Kim Soo Hyun’s past remark on dating

Amidst the dating rumours, fans also began to notice and resurface remarks made by the It's Okay to Not Be Okay star about dating in the past. During a showcase interview for the film Secretly, Greatly back in 2013, he mentioned the possibility of marrying a 21-year-old when he is 41.

Also read: Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise snapped on rare date alongside Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

Where to watch Queen of Tears?

On the professional side of things, we have Kim Soo Hyun in tvN’s Queen of Tears which is currently streaming on Netflix all over the world. The drama delves into the challenges of post-marriage burnout and the couple's journey towards reconciliation. Soo Hyun portrays Baek Hyun Woo, while Kim Ji Won takes on the role of Hong Hae In.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating rumours: Agency replies after leaked picture
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On