Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating rumours: Agency replies after leaked picture

Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun has sparked dating rumours with actress Kim Sae Ron after their private moment accidentally got posted on social media. The news emerged after a now-deleted post on Instagram showed them looking quite affectionate while posing together in a selfie. Netizens quickly responded by capturing screenshots, showing a mix of shock, excitement, and curiosity regarding the potential relationship. The agency of Kim Soo Hyun has now released a statement. Kim Soo Hyun dating rumor with Kim Sae Ron(Gold Medalist, Netflix)

Kim Soo Hyun's agency addresses dating rumour

In a brief statement to Xport news, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency Gold Medalist said, “We just heard about the rumors related to Kim Soo Hyun this morning. We will provide an accurate statement after looking into the rumours and confirming the truth.”

Kim Soo Hyun sparks dating rumour with Kim Sae Ron

Early Sunday morning, around 1 AM KST, actress Kim Sae Ron, known for her roles in films like Bloodhounds" and Kiss Sixth Sense, sparked dating rumours. She posted a selfie with fellow actor Kim Soo Hyun on her Instagram story. However, the post was deleted within a minute, leaving fans to speculate it might have been unintentional. Quick on the draw, some fans managed to grab screenshots before it disappeared.

Kim Soo Hyun’s past remark on dating

Amidst the dating rumours, fans also began to notice and resurface remarks made by the It's Okay to Not Be Okay star about dating in the past. During a showcase interview for the film Secretly, Greatly back in 2013, he mentioned the possibility of marrying a 21-year-old when he is 41.

Where to watch Queen of Tears?

On the professional side of things, we have Kim Soo Hyun in tvN’s Queen of Tears which is currently streaming on Netflix all over the world. The drama delves into the challenges of post-marriage burnout and the couple's journey towards reconciliation. Soo Hyun portrays Baek Hyun Woo, while Kim Ji Won takes on the role of Hong Hae In.