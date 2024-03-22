Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun and IU are best friends forever; share adorable photo from concert

Kim Soo Hyun and IU are warming hearts with their adorable picture, flaunting their long-standing friendship. The Queen of Tears star recently attended IU's concert, where they happily snapped a photo backstage. The actor took to his Instagram to share the photo, sparking excitement among fans. As IU has a knack for surprising fans with unexpected reveals, many suspect there could be an even crazier version of the photograph that IU will post. However, for now, fans can't get enough of the current one. Kim Soo Hyun and IU's Heartwarming Friendship Captured in Adorable Photo(pic- soohyun_k216)

Kim Soo Hyun and IU pose for an adorable picture

On Instagram, the It's Okay to Not Be Okay star shared a photo of them in an aegyo (Korean term referring to behaving in a cute, charming, or adorable way) pose. He simply tagged IU without a caption, letting fans fill in the comment section. The photo appears to be a backstage click following his attendance at her world concert H.E.R. in Seoul.

Kim Soo Hyun and IU’s friendship

Longtime friends and former co-stars, Kim Soo Hyun and IU, continue to charm fans. The A-list actor, known for being the highest-paid in the industry, co-starred with idol/actress IU in KBS2's Dream High more than a decade ago. Years later, they reunited on screen for The Producers. Their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life bond, which they've maintained ever since. Reportedly, Kim Soo Hyun attended IU's concert on March 9 and only recently unveiled the picture. He surprised fans who were also in attendance by loudly requesting Only I didn't know as an encore song while cheering for IU.

Who is IU dating?

While IU shares a cherished friendship with many industry A-listers, including BTS V, Suga, Yoo In Ha, and others, her heart currently belongs to Lee Jong Suk. The K-pop star, also known as Lee Ji Eun, has been romantically linked to the South Korean actor since late 2022. The duo was publicly exposed by Dispatch in December 2022. Following which, they officially confirmed their relationship in January 2023 and have been going strong ever since.