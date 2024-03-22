Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise snapped on rare date alongside Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, stepped out for a rare public date at a Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres game. The night turned into a star-studded event, with Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin, Lee Dong Wook, and Gong Yoo also in attendance to watch Shohei Ohtani face off against Kim Ha Seong in a pitching duel. The newlyweds looked so in love with each other and fans cannot help but draw similarities between the two couples. Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise spotted on rare date alongside Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin(Photo credit: News1, X (twitter))

Song Joong Ki attends a baseball game with Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, were spotted on March 21st cheering on Kim Ha Seong at a San Diego Padres game. Wearing Padres jerseys, the couple appeared snuggly and very much in love. The new parents reportedly attended the game as guests of Park Chan Ho.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin on double date with Goblin couple

Earlier, multiple pictures of the Crash Landing on You couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin surfaced online. The duo also attended the same baseball match alongside Goblin stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook. The four of them were all smiles, cracking jokes and rooting for their team during the second game of the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) Seoul Series between the LA Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

Fans of the stars were delighted to see Korean A-listers making appearances with their dates. Playful comparisons even arose between the two couples. Both men seemed invested in explaining the intricacies of the game to their partners, who – in a moment relatable to many – appeared momentarily distracted by something else entirely.

A fan wrote, “Yejin and Katie are just like us. When we watch sports with our partners, we will ask so many questions and the men need to explain it all. And we gonna asked the same questions again on the second round.” Another chimed in, “feeling so victorious tonight to see these snaps of them.”