Inside Hyun Bin, Son Ye-Jin's wedding: Dad walks bride down the aisle, couple shares first kiss. See pics

South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, best known for the K-drama Crash Landing On You, tied the knot in a private ceremony recently. Several unseen videos and pictures from their wedding ceremony have emerged online. In one of the clips, Son Ye-jin is seen walking down the aisle with her father as Hyun Bin walked up to them. He then bowed to her father and after taking her hand and they went together to the floral wedding arch. (Also Read | Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin are married: See first pics from Crash Landing On You stars' dreamy wedding)

A video also showed Hyun Bin walking out of a building for his wedding ceremony. Amid cheers from his guests, he bowed, smiled, and waved at them. As Son Ye-jin walked down the aisle, a woman sang Can't Help Falling in Love.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin at their wedding.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot recently.

In a picture that surfaced on Instagram, the couple was also seen kissing after their wedding. As Hyun Bin placed the ring on Son Ye-jin's finger, she was seen smiling. A photo also showed Hyun Bin cheering as Son Ye-jin threw her wedding bouquet.

For their wedding ceremony, Hyun Bin opted for a black jacket, with a boutonniere, over a white shirt, a bow tie, and black pants. Son Ye-jin wore an off-shoulder white gown and a veil with a long trail. In another photo, Son Ye-jin was seen in an olive green dress as she stood holding Hyun Bin's hand.

On Thursday, Hyun's agency VAST Entertainment had shared pictures of the newlyweds. It captioned the post, "Hello. This is VAST Entertainment. Today, actor Hyun Bin and actor Son Ye-jin got married. We took our first steps as a couple. We apologize for the fact that this ceremony will be held privately in consideration of the corona situation. We bring you the news through the wedding photos of the two."

It added, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the many congratulations and warm support for the two of them on their new start. In the future, we will always do our best to repay the love that Hyun Bin and his agency also send. Thank you."

In a statement, Son Ye-jin's agency MSTeam Entertainment said, "Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are holding their wedding ceremony, taking their first step as a married couple. Considering the situation with Covid-19, it was decided that the ceremony would be held in private. We ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with the actors’ wedding photos instead."

As per The Korean Herald, the wedding took place at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. It was attended by the couple’s parents, relatives, and friends. Actors Ha Ji-won, Hwang Jung-min, Han Jae-seok, and Gong Yoo were among the guests, while actor Jang Dong-gun, delivered a congratulatory speech. The ceremony also saw performances by singers Gummy, Kim Bum-soo, and Paul Kim.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin also co-starred in the 2018 film The Negotiation. A year later they featured in the drama Crash Landing on You. They confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February of this year.

