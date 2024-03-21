Kim Soo Hyun's new K-drama on the horizon after Queen of Tears' sky-high viewership: Report
After knocking it out of the park with Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun is in talks to star in Stranger 2 director's new project.
Breaking his three-year hiatus to record sky-high viewership ratings alongside Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun's star status has won the crowd yet again with his latest offering, Queen of Tears. The rom-com project premiered earlier this month on March 9, but he's already eyeing his next OTT hit.
According to South Korean media outlet OSEN's March 21 report, Kim Soo Hyun is positively reviewing the offer to lead the upcoming series Knock Off (working title). The big award-winning hit Stranger Season 2 (also known as Forest of Secrets 2) director Park Hyun Suk will be helming the project in development. The 36-year-old actor's agency, Goldmedalist, revealed that the It's Okay to Not Be Okay star was “positively in talks to star in Knock Off.”
About Knock Off K-drama
Kim Soo Hyun is reportedly attached to the series' protagonist role. Broadcast channels and streaming platforms are still being considered. Park Hyun Suk's directorial is touted as a black comedy series and has been listed as an OTT premiere at the moment.
About Kim Soo Hyun
Currently rejoicing at the record-breaking viewership victory of his tvN weekend drama series Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun is one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea. Having been featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list (2016), the Baeksang Arts Award winner has grounded his top Hallyu star presence in the industry with household K-drama hits like Dream High (2011), My Love from the Star (2013) and It's Okay Not to Be Okay (2020).
Presently appearing as Baek Hyun Woo alongside Kim Ji Won's Hong Hae In, he's ruling the K-drama space on Saturdays and Sundays with his tvN series that international viewers are enjoying on Netflix.
