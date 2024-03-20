Han So Hee continues losing advertising model contracts amid Ryu Jun Yeol dating scandal

Han So Hee remains embroiled in controversy amid the dating scandal. While Dispatch refuted the "transit relationship" claims, reports indicate endorsement deals are falling through. On March 20, Lotte's soju brand Chum Churum confirmed ending their partnership with Han So Hee. This follows report of another brand contract loss. The actress is dating Reply 1988 actor Ryu Jun Yeol. The news of their dating broke after few fans spotted them in Hawaii. Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol dating sparks debate and controversy(Pic credit- Lotte's soju brand Chum Churum, Dispatch)

Han So Hee continues to lose endorsement deals

Han So Hee’s partnership with the well-known soju brand ‘chum churum’ came to an end at the beginning of March, according to Lotte chilsung, and to the surprise of everyone, it wasn’t renewed after just a year. Although model changes are usually treated as a normal thing, fans couldn’t help but notice a ‘hesitation’ this time around. This is the first time in the last eight years that the advertising model for 'Chum Churum' has been changed in just one year.

According to a company representative, as reported by Allkpop, it was stated that "Following the expiration of her contract, no renewal was pursued." the staff added, they haven’t decided who will replace her yet.

Is dating scandal affecting Han So Hee’s career?

Han So Hee penned a lengthy note apologising for her behavior when reports of her dating Ryu Jun Yeol first surfaced. The actor, who was in a long-term relationship with another Korean star, Hyeri, also faced scrutiny for not speaking up while the two women associated with him were dragged down in the controversy.

Han So Hee’s contract ended just one day after it was reported that NHK Bank will also end its relationship with the actress. But let’s wait for official confirmation on the latter news. According to reports, NH Bank has decided not to renew Han So Hee and will look for a new model soon and start their promotional activities. Han So Hee has been working as a model with NH Bank since 2021.

For those unfamiliar, Dispatch, the Korean media outlet known for exposing famous love stories in the K-pop world, including Ahn Bo Hyun-BLACKPINK Jisoo, IU-Lee Jong Suk, and others, refuted claims of Han So Hee's relationship overlapping with Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol's breakup timeline. This came after Han So Hee received hate comments alleging her involvement in the former couple's breakup. Dispatch confirmed that Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol entered a relationship only after the breakup of Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol was finalised.