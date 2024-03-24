Kim Soo-hyun’s agency denies his dating rumours with Kim Sae-ron after their pic surfaces online, warns of legal action

After a photo of actors Kim Soo-hyun an Kim Sae-ron emerged on social media platforms, his agency on Sunday denied their dating rumours. As reported by Soompi, Soo-hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST has also warned of "strong legal action" against "malicious slander and insulting posts". (Also Read | Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun and IU are best friends forever; share adorable photo from concert) Kim Soo-hyun made his comeback with It's Okay To Not Be Okay in 2020.

GOLDMEDALIST issues clarification

The full statement read, as per the report, “Hello. This is GOLDMEDALIST. We are making an official statement regarding Kim Soo Hyun’s photo that was spread today. We are informing you that Kim Soo Hyun’s dating rumours are not currently true.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Soo-hyun's agency talks about 'Kim Sae Ron’s action'

It continued, "The photo that has been spread online appears to have been taken in the past, when [Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron] were under the same agency, and we are completely unable to understand the motivation behind Kim Sae Ron’s action [of posting the photo]."

GOLDMEDALIST warns of legal action

It also added, "Due to the photo in question, unnecessary misunderstandings and groundless speculation about our actor are currently running rampant, and we will be taking strong legal action through our legal representative in response to malicious slander and insulting posts that defame our actor’s character or honour. We ask that you refrain from writing rumours or groundless speculation regarding this matter. Thank you."

How it started

Earlier, Kim Sae-ron posted a photo of herself and Kim Soo-hyun on Instagram Stories. The picture showed the duo posing for a selfie with their cheeks next to each other. Later, she deleted it. However, people on social media platforms started speculating if the two actors were dating. According to the report, Soo-hyun’s agency told OSEN, “We just saw the news about actor Kim Soo Hyun this morning. We think we will be able to make a precise statement after checking the truth and figuring out the concrete details.”

About Soo-hyun's projects

The actor made his television debut in 2007 with Kimchi Cheese Smile. He then starred in Dream High (2011), Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), The Thieves (2012) and Secretly Greatly (2013). He won an award for his performance as King Lee Hwon in Moon Embracing the Sun. He gained further success with My Love from the Star (2013–14), and The Producers (2015). He enlisted to complete his mandatory military service recently. He made his return to acting with the romantic comedy It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) and the thriller One Ordinary Day (2021).

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place