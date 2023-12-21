Train to Busan director’s The Bequeathed drops trailer and release date: Everything about the Korean horror

The chilling winds of Korean suspense whip in as Netflix unveils the release date for The Bequeathed, a spine-tingling series helmed by none other than Yeon Sang Ho, the visionary director who unleashed the zombie apocalypse in Train to Busan. The highly anticipated show has confirmed its release date in January 2024. The Bequeathed is a beloved webtoon of South Korea that is getting its live adaptation. A scene from the upcoming Netflix series The Bequeathed(NETFLIX)

The Bequeathed release date

Yeon Sang Ho, the critically acclaimed director known for blockbuster films like Train to Busan and Peninsula, has set January 19 as the release date for The Bequeathed. This series marks another adaptation of a webtoon, following the success of Netflix's hit show Hellbound.

The Bequeathed plot

The official synopsis of the Korean horror series reads, “As disturbing incidents persist, a story unfolds, revealing deeply buried family truths when the siblings unexpectedly inherit their long-forgotten uncle's mountain estate.”

Cast ofThe Bequeathed

The show boasts a stellar ensemble, featuring Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, and Park Byung Eun in the primary roles. The Netflix series is scheduled for release concurrently with the second part of the webtoon series, both launching on the same day. Seo Ha’s travel adventure, her family's relationships, and the cemetery she inherits will all be covered in the next installment of the novel.

The Bequeathed trailer

Yoon Seo Ha (Kim Hyun Joo), who has never seen her uncle before, finds out about his demise and takes over the family wealth. Tension arises when her stepbrother Kim Young Ho (Ryu Kyung Soo) contests her claim. A series of mysterious deaths in society soon triggers an investigation leadingpolice officers Choi Seong Jun (Park Hee Soon) and Park Sang Min (Park Byung Eun) to intervene. Check out the trailer.