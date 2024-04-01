Prince Harry 'disappointed' as Archie, Lilibet miss Royal Easter, unable to meet Kate and William's kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties. While they retained their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they have largely distanced themselves from royal affairs. As Easter 2024 approaches, a major celebration for the family, Meghan and Harry were once again absent. This absence has reportedly upset Harry even more, as his children were excluded from royal traditions and may never have the chance to bond with their cousins. Prince Harry likely feels ‘keenly' that Archie and Lilibet are missing out on a significant Royal Easter tradition this year, reported The Mirror.(Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation)

Prince Harry ‘upset’, Archie and Lilibet miss royal Easter

Prince William and Kate Middleton, following prior announcements, missed the Easter celebrations due to Kate's ongoing cancer treatment. Hopes of seeing Harry and Meghan were also dashed, as they reportedly remained in California. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh carried on the royal Easter tradition. A royal expert suggested that Harry, who once valued this family gathering as a senior royal, might feel disappointment about his family and children missing this beloved tradition.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan ‘no longer regarded as Royalty in America’, especially after….

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn spoke to the Mirror. "Harry always enjoyed this tradition because he got to meet an adoring public for a short period. But what’s really going to upset Harry this year is that his children will miss out on the Easter egg hunt that takes place afterwards." Quinn said.

How Royals celebrate Easter

For the royals, the occasion is a chance to meet and mingle with the local community. On Easter Sunday, the family usually gather at St George's Chapel in Windsor for a service, followed by a walkabout and a traditional roast lamb lunch. It’s a family tradition on Easter that’s been going on since Queen Victoria’s time on the throne. As for Harry and Meghan, the pair never attended the celebrations after relocating to California from England in 2020.

Also read: Prince Harry and King to meet again because Charles knows the difficult childhood…..’

Harry is said to be disappointed that his children won’t be able to spend as much time with his cousins. Quinn adds, “Of course it would’ve given Archie and Lillibet a chance to get to know George, Charlotte and Louis. The family rift is going to prevent this and Harry will feel it keenly.”

The Duke of Sussex is soon expected to return to the UK for his Invictus Games event. During this visit, he will have a formal meeting with his family and King Charles. There is speculation that he and his older brother, Prince William, could also have a private conversation.