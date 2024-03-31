Prince Harry, Meghan ‘no longer regarded as Royalty in America’, especially after….

The status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as members of royalty has come into question, particularly in the United States, after a world-renowned figure claimed their actions have drawn them away from their royal heritage. The couple, who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, have been residing in California since then. The step not only caused a rift within the royal family but also led to them being perceived differently by the American public. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Harry and Meghan face Royal fallout in America

American musician Huey Morgan, famous for being a member of the Fun Lovin' Criminals hip-hop band, recently spoke to Express.co.uk. Now residing in the UK, the star believes that Harry and Meghan's appeal has diminished in the eyes of the American public ever since they started aligning with the "Hollywood clique." Additionally, their choices since moving to the US have alienated some royal fans, sparking debate about their reasons for leaving the UK. As a result, their decline in popularity has become a hot topic.

Harry, Meghan ‘no longer seen as Prince William-Kate’

Morgan went on to share that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer seen in the same spotlight as Prince William and Kate Middleton. “They gave up their royal titles right, so he's just a dude living in America like 340 million other people. I don't think people in America really look at them as royalty, I think they look at Charles, William, and his wife as royalty, and he [Harry] is like the dude that skipped, you know." He told the outlet.

According to the musician, Prince Harry’s relationship with Hollywood stars has sparked public skepticism and even a few ‘eye rolls.’ He argues that many Americans view the Royal Family as a fascinating, yet ultimately unreal, spectacle, akin to a Disney World attraction. The fascination, he says, “comes from people being curious about how things work inside the palace.”

What causes the fall from grace?

Since moving to the United States, the couple have made numerous claims and reveals about the British royals, in their memoirs, Netflix shows, and interviews. Huey says this has caused many Americans to feel like they "did the family wrong" by talking about personal matters so openly. But Huey also points out that some Americans have sympathy for Harry, especially considering the difficulties he faced following the death of his mother and the fact that he married an American.

Are Harry and Meghan still royals after leaving UK?

The youngest son of King Charles and Princess Diana, Prince Harry stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle. While the couple are no longer referred to as His or Her Royal Highness, they still retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry also maintains his status as a prince and remains fifth in line to the throne in the United Kingdom. In addition, Harry has maintained his status as a Prince and is the fifth in line to the British throne.