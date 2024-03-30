Why Kate Middleton filmed her cancer announcement video without Prince William

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, revealed a few days ago that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has started chemotherapy. While the revelation shocked people and prompted many to pray for her health, some questioned the absence of Prince William in the video. As per reports, a palace source has revealed that the duchess wanted to deliver the cancer news by herself. Reportedly, she also made it clear that he has been "supporting her throughout." The image from a video where Kate Middleton talks about how she and Prince William are handling her cancer diagnosis. (X/@KensingtonRoyal)

According to People, a palace source revealed, “William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January.” The source added, “Now more than ever, he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”

The palace source also told the outlet, “She and the prince needed time to process the news, she needed time to recover from surgery and she needed time to tell the children. That was the driving force”.

The palace released the video of Kate Middleton’s announcement on March 22, captioned, “A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales”. In the pre-recorded video, she thanked everyone for their support and talked about her cancer diagnosis.

Take a look at the cancer announcement video here:

As reported by People, the Wales family will skip tradition by not attending the traditional Easter service at St. George’s Chapel this weekend. Instead, they will spend their time at home.

Prince William has decided to keep his royal duties to a minimum, reported People. He and Kate Middleton decided to spend more time with their kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Talking to the outlet, a close friend of the royal couple shared, “The children are at the centre of their world”.