 Why Kate Middleton filmed her cancer announcement video without Prince William | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Why Kate Middleton filmed her cancer announcement video without Prince William

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 30, 2024 12:41 PM IST

Kate Middleton appeared in a video where she revealed her cancer diagnosis. A few questioned the absence of Prince William during the announcement.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, revealed a few days ago that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has started chemotherapy. While the revelation shocked people and prompted many to pray for her health, some questioned the absence of Prince William in the video. As per reports, a palace source has revealed that the duchess wanted to deliver the cancer news by herself. Reportedly, she also made it clear that he has been "supporting her throughout."

The image from a video where Kate Middleton talks about how she and Prince William are handling her cancer diagnosis. (X/@KensingtonRoyal)
The image from a video where Kate Middleton talks about how she and Prince William are handling her cancer diagnosis. (X/@KensingtonRoyal)

According to People, a palace source revealed, “William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January.” The source added, “Now more than ever, he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Royal Family's '1992 Annus Horribilis' returns as Kate and King Charles battle cancer

The palace source also told the outlet, “She and the prince needed time to process the news, she needed time to recover from surgery and she needed time to tell the children. That was the driving force”.

The palace released the video of Kate Middleton’s announcement on March 22, captioned, “A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales”. In the pre-recorded video, she thanked everyone for their support and talked about her cancer diagnosis.

Take a look at the cancer announcement video here:

As reported by People, the Wales family will skip tradition by not attending the traditional Easter service at St. George’s Chapel this weekend. Instead, they will spend their time at home.

Also Read: Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis shocks the Internet: How did X users react to the announcement?

Prince William has decided to keep his royal duties to a minimum, reported People. He and Kate Middleton decided to spend more time with their kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Talking to the outlet, a close friend of the royal couple shared, “The children are at the centre of their world”.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Why Kate Middleton filmed her cancer announcement video without Prince William
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On