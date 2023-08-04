Smiling Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate Meghan's 42nd birthday at chic Italian restaurant

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Meghan's 42nd birthday with a night out at a chic Italian restaurant in Montecito, where they were joined by a close friend. (FILES) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City. A multi-million-dollar deal between a media group run by Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, and streaming giant Spotify is to end, a report said June 15, 2023. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

Harry and Meghan looked happy and relaxed as they left Tre Lune, a hotspot for celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Ellen DeGeneres, after enjoying a meal with Matt Cohen, the husband of Meghan's longtime pal Heather Dorak.

Meghan dazzled in a black and white strapless Posse dress, which costs £188, and accessorised with her favourite Cult Gaia bag and black sandals. Harry wore a blue linen shirt and white trousers for the occasion.

The couple smiled and laughed as they walked out of the restaurant, where musician Travis Barker was also seen earlier that night, and got into a car that seemed to be waiting for them.

The Duchess of Sussex kept her jewellery minimal, wearing gold hoop earrings and a stack of bracelets on one wrist, including her $5,427 Cartier Love bracelet and her £3,736 Jennifer Meyer Gold Mini Bezel Tennis Bracelet.

The outing was the second public appearance for the couple in a matter of days, after they had been absent from the spotlight for weeks. They appeared to be keen to show a united front amid rumours of tensions and troubles behind the scenes.

Their Hollywood ambitions have been hit by setbacks, after their deal with Spotify was scrapped and one of their Netflix shows was quietly dropped.

The former royal couple has also faced criticism from industry insiders, with Spotify's podcast chief calling them “f***ing grifters” and Hollywood agent Jeremy Zimmer saying Meghan was 'not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent'.

The duo tried to counter the negative publicity by releasing a video on Wednesday, where they surprised US winners of the first Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund (RTYPF) grants with phone calls. Their Archwell Foundation is a founding member of the initiative that will support 26 youth-led projects.

Harry, 38, also mentioned their children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, telling one winner in a call.

“Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful.”

“They don't know it yet, but they will!” Meghan added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'fine' and not letting the rumour mill get to them, sources close to the couple said, adding that they were committed to making their move to America a success.