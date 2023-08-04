Meghan Markle urged to develop ‘more definite image’ for a comeback after series of allegations

Amid a host of allegations that has been plaguing Meghan Markle, she has been urged to rethink her image. Both Meghan and Prince Harry have been criticised for their six-part Netflix docuseries and the Duke’s memoir, ‘Spare.’ According to an expert, Meghan must now undergo a rebrand, or even consider getting back to acting. Meghan Markle arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands on April 15, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

“There could be surprises from Meghan - people have talked about her possibly developing a lifestyle brand - but she needs to develop a more definite image than she has at the moment,” Royal author Pauline Maclaran, a professor of marketing and consumer research at Royal Holloway University, told The Daily Express US.

“It wouldn't surprise me if she went back to acting or something she is known to have done and to be quite good at. It wouldn't surprise me if she went back to acting or something she is known to have done and to be quite good at,” Pauline added.

‘At this rate, they’ll have no friends at all!’

Meghan has been at the receiving end of massive criticism in recent days. Among other allegations, her former friend claimed that the Duchess Harry into believing the allegations she made against the Beckhams, leading to a feud. “At this rate, they’ll have no friends at all!” British TV presenter Lizzie Cundy said in an interview with The Mirror.

It was reported that David Beckham was “furious” with Meghan for suggesting that Victoria, his wife, was the source of a leak. The Beckhams previously maintained positive relations with Harry and Meghan. Meghan has been accused of secretly convincing Harry that Victoria had been speaking to the press. This resulted in a row between David and Harry over the phone.

Lizzie also said that Meghan “squealed” when she saw Victoria Beckham at an event in 2013. Lizzie and Meghan became friends while sitting next to each other at the charity event hosted by businessman pal John Caudwell. Lizzie said, “She was a proper big fan, she let that show – Victoria doesn't need to leak stories, she doesn't need to do that … I think Victoria and David have slowly tiptoed away like the other friends, many friends who went to the wedding have tiptoed away from Meghan.”

A Royal Family butler also slammed Meghan for "using people" after the news of the feud between the Sussexes and the Beckhams surfaced. “She will use people and drop them when she’s finished with them,” Paul told GB News. “The Beckham’s don’t need Harry and Meghan, they’re A-listers in their own field, they don’t need them. But isn’t it sad that the Beckham’s were at the wedding, as were the Obamas, as were the Clooneys. Where are they all now? They’re beginning to see who the real Harry and Meghan are, and they don’t want to be in the same sphere.”