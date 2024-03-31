Are Archie and Lilibet missing out on Royal Easter tradition? Prince Harry thinks so as 'bridges being burnt'

King Charles III along with Queen Camilla attended Easter Service on Sunday, providing the monarch's most significant appearance after the cancer diagnosis. While the Royal family members, including Prince Andrew and Duchess of York Sarah, were in attendance, Prince Harry feels that his kids are missing out on Royal Easter tradition. Prince Harry likely feels ‘keenly' that Archie and Lilibet are missing out on a significant Royal Easter tradition this year, reported The Mirror.(Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation)

The Mirror, citing Royal expert and author Tom Quinn, reported that Prince Harry likely feels ‘keenly' that Archie and Lilibet are missing out on a significant Royal Easter tradition this year.

After stepping down from their senior positions within the Royal family, Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to the United States. As a result, they no longer participate in many family rituals and public holidays like Easter and Christmas.

Commenting on the customs of the Royal family, Quinn explained how Harry may be feeling about not being a part of the Easter rituals and customs.

He said that the Royal Family gets together on Easter Sunday at Windsor for a service in St. George's Chapel and then enjoys a traditional lunch of roast lamb.

Recalling that Harry used to enjoy this tradition, Quinn said, the Duke of Sussex will be particularly "upset" this year because his kids "will miss out on the Easter egg hunt that takes place afterwards."

As the Royal tradition dates back to Queen Victoria, the Royal expert said this would have given “Archie and Lilibet a chance to get to know George Charlotte and Louis.”

The ongoing rift within Royal family and the Easter tradition

Meanwhile, Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR spoke to The Mirror about the possibility of Harry and Meghan's returning to the Royal life following the cancer diagnosis of King and Kate Middleton.

She said, "it's doubtful" that the duo will assume their duties within the Royal family.

Lynn further stated that the family doesn't think they can trust Harry and Meghan, adding that the "bridges have been burnt" between them in terms of becoming official members of the Royal family.

In 2020, Duke of Sussex and his spouse resigned from their positions with the Royal family and decided to relocate to America, Meghan's home country.

The couple lives in Montecito, California, since the summer of 2020. They both have raised their in the opulent neighborhood where they live, purportedly keeping them away from the Royal family.