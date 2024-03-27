Late Dame Deborah James’ family hails Kate Middleton’s ‘bravery’ after cancer announcement: ‘So open and honest’

The late Dame Deborah James’ family has said she would be “so proud” of Kate Middleton after her cancer diagnosis announcement. Kate released a video message announcing her illness, and it has been hailed by various cancer charities and campaigners. Late Dame Deborah James’ family has hailed Kate Middleton’s "bravery" after her cancer announcement(AP)

Dame Deborah James, or Bowel Babe, was a famed English journalist and podcaster. She was known for campaigning for cancer charities.

James’ family has now said that Kate’s announcement shows she is courageous, and it will help thousands of people battling cancer. “Kate, William and their family are in our thoughts, and we send all our love from our family to theirs,” said James’ parents, Heather and Alistair James, according to GB News.

“Deborah would be so proud. The Princess of Wales has shown incredible courage in speaking out so publicly about her treatment. It takes huge bravery to do so, but her bravery will help millions of cancer patients and their families face this horrible disease. What’s more, in being so open and honest, Kate will undoubtedly encourage many more people who are living with potential symptoms of cancer, to seek medical help. In doing so, she will save lives,” they added.

Who was Dame Deborah James?

James was 40 when she died in June 2022. She had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in December 2016. In 2017, she started blogging about her diagnosis, referring to herself as Bowel Babe. She is best known for sharing her journey on the BBC podcast, You, Me and the Big C. She began co-presenting it in 2018.

James is also known for having launched a fundraiser for cancer research – Bowelbabe Fund. By the time she died, the fundraiser had raised over £6million on her JustGiving page. Prince William had even visited her parent’s home and gave her an award for her campaigns to raise awareness.

James’ parents told The Sun, “We hope Kate and William know they too are not alone. As a family that has had to face cancer together, we know all too well how overwhelmingly tough it can be.”

“We know if Deborah were here to send Kate a message, she would tell the Princess of Wales to hold on to rebellious hope,” they added. “Deborah was a firm believer in the power of hope, and given how many times she beat the odds to survive, rebellious hope became her mantra.”