Gymshark founder awarded by Prince William among Forbes' youngest billionaires in world rich list. Top 6
Ben Francis is one of 25 young billionaires to make the list. Together, they are worth a staggering $110 billion and are all 33 or younger.
Gymshark founder Ben Francis is the only British entrepreneur to make Forbes' youngest billionaires rich list with a whopping $1.3billion fortune. The 31-year-old was awarded an ‘Member of the Order of the British Empire’ by Prince William last May. Ben Francis is one of 25 young billionaires to make the list. Together, they are worth a staggering $110 billion and are all 33 or younger.
Read more: Forbes world's billionaires: Who's on list? Which country has the most rich? Who is the richest woman in the world?
Other self-made billionaires include Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel ($3.1billion) and Oculus VR tycoon Palmer Luckey ($2.3billion). The youngest billionaire around the globe is 19-year-old Livia Voigt whose grandfather cofounded electrical equipment producer WEG.
Read more: Mark Zuckerberg's net worth grows this much in 12 months: Richest he’s ever been
Top six youngest billionaires as per Forbes rich list are:
1. Evan Spiegel (33) - Snap Inc - $3.1billion
2. John Collison (33) - Stripe - $7.2billion
3. Shunsaku Sagami (33) - M&A Brokerage - $1.9billion
Read more: Forbes richest list 2024: Mukesh Ambani tops in India, Gautam Adani at 2. Check top 10 names here
4. Jonathan Kwok (32) - Real Estate - $2.4billion
5. Mark Mateschitz (31) - Red Bull - $39.6billion
6. Ben Francis (31) - Gymshark - $1.3billion
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs