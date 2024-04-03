 Gymshark founder awarded by Prince William among Forbes' youngest billionaires in world rich list. Top 6 - Hindustan Times
Gymshark founder awarded by Prince William among Forbes' youngest billionaires in world rich list. Top 6

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 11:45 AM IST

Ben Francis is one of 25 young billionaires to make the list. Together, they are worth a staggering $110 billion and are all 33 or younger.

Gymshark founder Ben Francis is the only British entrepreneur to make Forbes' youngest billionaires rich list with a whopping $1.3billion fortune. The 31-year-old was awarded an ‘Member of the Order of the British Empire’ by Prince William last May. Ben Francis is one of 25 young billionaires to make the list. Together, they are worth a staggering $110 billion and are all 33 or younger.

Ben Francis was awarded an ‘Member of the Order of the British Empire’ by Prince William last May.

Other self-made billionaires include Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel ($3.1billion) and Oculus VR tycoon Palmer Luckey ($2.3billion). The youngest billionaire around the globe is 19-year-old Livia Voigt whose grandfather cofounded electrical equipment producer WEG.

Top six youngest billionaires as per Forbes rich list are:

1. Evan Spiegel (33) - Snap Inc - $3.1billion

2. John Collison (33) - Stripe - $7.2billion

3. Shunsaku Sagami (33) - M&A Brokerage - $1.9billion

4. Jonathan Kwok (32) - Real Estate - $2.4billion

5. Mark Mateschitz (31) - Red Bull - $39.6billion

6. Ben Francis (31) - Gymshark - $1.3billion

