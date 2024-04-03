Gymshark founder awarded by Prince William among Forbes' youngest billionaires in world rich list. Top 6

Gymshark founder Ben Francis is the only British entrepreneur to make Forbes' youngest billionaires rich list with a whopping $1.3billion fortune. The 31-year-old was awarded an ‘Member of the Order of the British Empire’ by Prince William last May. Ben Francis is one of 25 young billionaires to make the list. Together, they are worth a staggering $110 billion and are all 33 or younger.

