Forbes richest list 2024: Mukesh Ambani tops in India, Gautam Adani at 2. Check top 10 names here
Forbes richest list 2024: Gautam Adani is the second richest Indian as per the list as he added $36.8 billion to cement his position.
On the 2024 Forbes’ 2024 list of the World’s Billionaires, 200 Indians featured- up from 169 last year. The combined wealth of these Indians is a record total of $954 billion—up 41% from $675 billion last year. At the top of the list is Mukesh Ambani whose net worth shot up to $116 billion, from $83 billion, making him the first Asian to break into the $100 billion club. Mukesh Ambani retained his position as the ninth richest person in the world is both India’s and Asia’s richest person.
Gautam Adani is the second richest Indian as per the list as he added $36.8 billion to cement his position. Overall in the list, he is at No.17 with a fortune of $84 billion. The richest woman in India remains Savitri Jindal who is now the fourth richest in India, up from sixth a year ago. She has a net worth of $33.5 billion.
In the list are twenty-five new Indian billionaires who made their debut. These include Naresh Trehan, Ramesh Kunhikannan, and Renuka Jagtiani. Meanwhile, Byju Raveendran and Rohiqa Mistry have been dropped off this time.
Here are India’s 10 richest people:
- Mukesh Ambani- net worth $116 billion
- Gautam Adani- net worth $84 billion
- Shiva Nadar- net worth $36.9 billion
- Savitri Jindal- net worth $33.5 billion
- Dilip Shanghvi- net worth $26.7 billion
- Cyrus Poonawalla- net worth $21.3 billion
- Kushal Pal Singh- net worth $20.9 billion
- Kumar Birla - net worth $19.7 billion
- Radhakishan Damani- net worth $17.6 billion
- Lakshmi Mittal- net worth $16.4 billion
