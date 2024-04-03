 Jeff Bezos buys 3rd mansion on this exclusive Miami island: ‘Billionaire bunker’. How much does it cost? - Hindustan Times
Jeff Bezos buys 3rd mansion on this exclusive Miami island: ‘Billionaire bunker’. How much does it cost?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 08:07 AM IST

Jeff Bezos wishes to live in this new property as he may demolish other houses he acquired on the island.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos expanded his real estate portfolio buying a third mansion on South Florida's exclusive Indian Creek island, Bloomberg reported. The billionaire reportedly agreed to pay around $90 million in an off-market deal for a six-bedroom home in the enclave. Jeff Bezos wishes to live in this new property as he may demolish other houses he acquired on the island, the report added.

Jeff Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. (AP)
Jeff Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. (AP)

What property records show for Jeff Bezos' new house?

The house was last sold in 1998 for $2.5 million, property records showed as per the report. The owner of the mansion located at 28 Indian Creek Island Road is listed as former banker Javier Holtz. Jeff Bezos is currently world’s second-richest person and has a net worth of $203.7 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

What Jeff Bezos said on his Miami move?

He announced in November last year that he was moving to Miami from Seattle region and bought two mansions in the area for $147 million. The Indian Creek is a man-made barrier island which is also termed “Billionaire Bunker." Other residents of the island include Jared Kushner and Donald's Trump daughter Ivanka Trump, Tom Brady and Carl Icahn.

What about Jeff Bezos' sale of Amazon shares?

Since February, Jeff Bezos sold approximately $8.5 billion worth of Amazon shares. This is his first disposal of company stock since 2021 although the billionaire has not revealed any plans for the proceeds from these sales.

What is Jeff Bezos' portfolio?

Jeff Bezos holds significant property assets, including homes in Washington, a Maui estate and a Beverly Hills mansion purchased for $165 million.

