Byju's layoffs: Company starts job cuts via calls, lets go staff without notice period

HT News Desk
Apr 02, 2024

Byju's layoffs: Edtech company Byju's initiated layoffs on phone calls and is letting go employees without putting them on a performance improvement plan (PIP), Moneycontrol reported citing people in the know. The company is also not asking employees to serve a notice period, the report claimed.

Byju's layoffs: How many employees could be affected?

Byju's new round of layoffs may impact anywhere between 100 to 500 employees, the report claimed. The sector most affected could be the sales function of the company.

