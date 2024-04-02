Want to be younger? Millionaire Bryan Johnson is selling this product ‘second only to Mother’s milk’

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson claims to have reversed his epigenetic age by 5.1 years using a anti-ageing regime on which he spends upwards of $2 million every year, he has shared. The regime is named Project Blueprint in which the millionaire consumes more than 100 supplements a day and follows a very strict diet. Bryan Johnson's day starts with two dozen supplements and a green juice with creatine and collagen peptides. (Twitter/bryan_johnson)

The millionaire is now putting a part of his strict diet regime for anyone who's interested as Bryan Johnson said that he will put out his “Blueprint stack” for sale. The stack consists of a blueberry nut mix, extra virgin olive oil, nutty pudding and a special “longevity mix” as well as a series of supplements. This will be priced at $343.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bryan Johnson claimed that it is “second only to Mother’s milk" and is built upon more than 1,000 clinical trials. It costs less than fast food at $343 for 30 days, he said.

What nutritional supplements are part of the Blueprint stack?

The nutritional supplements consist of "Red Yeast Rice + Odor-free Garlic" for immunity support and heart health, "NAC + Ginger + Curcumin" for joint, liver and pancreatic health and "Essential capsules" that contain Vitamin D, E and Thiamin.

What is Bryan Johnson's “Longevity mix”?

The “Longevity mix” will also go on sale as part of the stack and has been described as a drink with “Blood orange flavour with other natural flavours” on the company's site.

Is the Blueprint stack a complete food replacement?

Bryan Johnson said, “Replace 400 calories from your current diet to make way for the Blueprint stack. We will provide tips to start. You'll want to ease into it as we packed it full of powerful therapies.” Earlier this year, the entrepreneur claimed to have managed balding and greying through his hair-care regime .