Vistara cancellations: Airline may cancel 60 flights today amid disruptions, delays

Vistara may cancel around 60 flights on Tuesday, Times of India reported, after the airline cancelled approximately 50 flights on Monday. The number could even go up to 70, news agency PTI reported citing people in the know. The airline attributed flight disruptions to a shortage of pilots as it announced measures to alleviate the situation. These include reduction in flight operations and utilization of wide-body aircraft on domestic routes, it said. Vistara cancellations: The airline attributed flight disruptions to a shortage of pilots as it announced measures to alleviate the situation. (ANI )

What Vistara said on flight delays and disruptions

Vistara said that it was forced to cut a number of flights as it was dealing with a shortage of pilots and crew as a company spokesperson said in a statement, “We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons including crew unavailability.”

The spokesperson also said that efforts are being made to stabilise the situation and that operations at regular capacity will resume soon.

Teams are working towards minimising the discomfort to the customers, the spokesperson added.

Vistara is using larger aircraft, including the wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliner on certain domestic routes "to accommodate more passengers, wherever possible," the spokesperson said.

The airline faced similar disruptions last month as well.

Meanwhile, Economic Times reported citing people in the know, that first officers of Vistara who are unhappy with the new employment contract have been reporting sick for the last two days which has resulted in multiple Vistara flights delays.