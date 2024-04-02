Gautam Adani's post for his granddaughter: ‘All the wealth of the world is pale’

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said that no wealth can match the shine of his granddaughter's eyes. The billionaire said this in a post on X (formerly Twitter) as he shared a picture of his 14-month-old granddaughter Kaveri who is his youngest granddaughter and the third daughter of Paridhi and Karan Adani. Gautam Adani shared his granddaughter's picture which was taken at the new Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum, London.

"All the wealth of the world is pale when compared to the shine of these eyes," the Adani Group Chairman said sharing his granddaughter's picture which was taken at the new Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum, London.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What is Gautam Adani's biggest stress reliever? Spending time with grandchildren

Earlier, Gautam Adani had shared that spending time with his granddaughters is a big stress reliever.

"I love to spend time with my granddaughters. They are my biggest stress reliever. I have only two worlds: work and family. For me family is a great source of strength," Gautam Adani said.

What Gautam Adani said on his conglomerate

Gautam Adani said earlier that Adani Group does something differently as "to get good ratings, I tightened disclosure as well as our governance and benchmarked it to the international standard." The company's philosophy, he said is, “My name is Adani. I'm a humble infra company.”

“Today, we have a balanced portfolio of debt, with 29% domestic banks, 30% global banks, 34% through global bonds and 7% others. The ‘chalta hai’ attitude of development in the infra space, with huge time and cost overruns, is being replaced by a new sense of purpose and urgency," he said, adding, “To use a cricket analogy, the Adani Group has influenced the infrastructure sector in the same way as T20 has affected test cricket."