 Gautam Adani's post for his granddaughter: ‘All the wealth of the world is pale’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Gautam Adani's post for his granddaughter: ‘All the wealth of the world is pale’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2024 11:31 AM IST

Gautam Adani shared a picture of his 14-month-old granddaughter Kaveri who is his youngest granddaughter and the third daughter of Paridhi and Karan Adani.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said that no wealth can match the shine of his granddaughter's eyes. The billionaire said this in a post on X (formerly Twitter) as he shared a picture of his 14-month-old granddaughter Kaveri who is his youngest granddaughter and the third daughter of Paridhi and Karan Adani.

Gautam Adani shared his granddaughter's picture which was taken at the new Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum, London.
Gautam Adani shared his granddaughter's picture which was taken at the new Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum, London.

"All the wealth of the world is pale when compared to the shine of these eyes," the Adani Group Chairman said sharing his granddaughter's picture which was taken at the new Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum, London.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Tata Technologies share price rises 7% over joint venture with BMW: Top points

What is Gautam Adani's biggest stress reliever? Spending time with grandchildren

Earlier, Gautam Adani had shared that spending time with his granddaughters is a big stress reliever.

"I love to spend time with my granddaughters. They are my biggest stress reliever. I have only two worlds: work and family. For me family is a great source of strength," Gautam Adani said.

Read more: Want to be younger? Millionaire Bryan Johnson is selling this product ‘second only to Mother’s milk’

What Gautam Adani said on his conglomerate

Gautam Adani said earlier that Adani Group does something differently as "to get good ratings, I tightened disclosure as well as our governance and benchmarked it to the international standard." The company's philosophy, he said is, “My name is Adani. I'm a humble infra company.”

Read more: Gautam Adani uses cricket analogy to talk about his business: ‘We are like T20’

“Today, we have a balanced portfolio of debt, with 29% domestic banks, 30% global banks, 34% through global bonds and 7% others. The ‘chalta hai’ attitude of development in the infra space, with huge time and cost overruns, is being replaced by a new sense of purpose and urgency," he said, adding, “To use a cricket analogy, the Adani Group has influenced the infrastructure sector in the same way as T20 has affected test cricket."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Gautam Adani's post for his granddaughter: ‘All the wealth of the world is pale’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On