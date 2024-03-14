 Gautam Adani on what worked for his business: ‘My name is Adani and I’m…' - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Gautam Adani on what worked for his business: ‘My name is Adani and I’m…'

Gautam Adani on what worked for his business: ‘My name is Adani and I’m…'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 03:18 PM IST

Underscoring the company's philosophy, Gautam Adani said, “My name is Adani. I'm a humble infra company.”

Gautam Adani said that his Adani group has been able to work well owing to improved credit rankings and its infrastructure projects. Calling it a challenging business, Gautam Adani talked about the absence of a planned systemic reform and structural deficiencies in infra-project financing.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani talked about what has worked for his business. (PTI)
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani talked about what has worked for his business. (PTI)

He said, “Because of these problems, many companies either could not survive or decided to exit the sector.”

Adani Group does this differently, as per Gautam Adani

But on what Adani Group does differently, the billionaire said, "To get good ratings, I tightened disclosure as well as our governance and benchmarked it to the international standard." Underscoring the company's philosophy, he said, “My name is Adani. I'm a humble infra company.”

He added, “Today, we have a balanced portfolio of debt, with 29% domestic banks, 30% global banks, 34% through global bonds and 7% others. The ‘chalta hai’ attitude of development in the infra space, with huge time and cost overruns, is being replaced by a new sense of purpose and urgency.

Gautam Adani uses a cricket analogy to talk about his business

“To use a cricket analogy, the Adani Group has influenced the infrastructure sector in the same way as T20 has affected test cricket,” he continued.

What Gautam Adani said on Hindenburg

Talking about Adani Group's recovery after Hindenburg report, he said, “Despite the efforts to shake our foundations, we stood firm, not just safeguarding our reputation but also ensuring we remained focused on our operations.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

