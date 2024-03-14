Gautam Adani on what worked for his business: ‘My name is Adani and I’m…'
Underscoring the company's philosophy, Gautam Adani said, “My name is Adani. I'm a humble infra company.”
Gautam Adani said that his Adani group has been able to work well owing to improved credit rankings and its infrastructure projects. Calling it a challenging business, Gautam Adani talked about the absence of a planned systemic reform and structural deficiencies in infra-project financing.
Read more: Sam Altman says he texted Elon Musk after OpenAI lawsuit. Then this happened
He said, “Because of these problems, many companies either could not survive or decided to exit the sector.”
Adani Group does this differently, as per Gautam Adani
But on what Adani Group does differently, the billionaire said, "To get good ratings, I tightened disclosure as well as our governance and benchmarked it to the international standard." Underscoring the company's philosophy, he said, “My name is Adani. I'm a humble infra company.”
Read more: Satya Nadella on Google's place in AI race: ‘Should have been default winner’
He added, “Today, we have a balanced portfolio of debt, with 29% domestic banks, 30% global banks, 34% through global bonds and 7% others. The ‘chalta hai’ attitude of development in the infra space, with huge time and cost overruns, is being replaced by a new sense of purpose and urgency.
Read more: World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee predicts: A Big Tech company may get broken up soon
Gautam Adani uses a cricket analogy to talk about his business
“To use a cricket analogy, the Adani Group has influenced the infrastructure sector in the same way as T20 has affected test cricket,” he continued.
Read more: Vehicle thefts increase 2 times in 2023, highest in Delhi. Most stolen car is…
What Gautam Adani said on Hindenburg
Talking about Adani Group's recovery after Hindenburg report, he said, “Despite the efforts to shake our foundations, we stood firm, not just safeguarding our reputation but also ensuring we remained focused on our operations.”
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs