Major venue revamp for world badminton in Delhi

New Delhi: Following severe criticism during the India Open in January, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has given the assurance that the Indira Gandhi arena here has been renovated and ready to host the BWF World Championships in August. Workers clean the premises of the stadium during the fourth day of YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026 at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, January 16, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

Working with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and sports ministry, BAI has addressed the infrastructure and hygiene issues that plagued the annual tournament. BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra expressed confidence in the venue’s upgraded status, saying, “The issues that came up during the India Open have been rectified and I am confident this will be one of the best World Championships in every aspect, whether it is the infrastructure or the players’ experience.”

The Super 750 event sparked international controversy when matches were repeatedly halted due to bird droppings on the courts besides monkeys being spotted in the stands. Though no dogs entered the main arena, they were seen roaming in the stadium complex, which also houses the KD Jadhav Hall and the velodrome.

The stadium personnel have permanently sealed the upper ventilation gates that allowed birds to enter. Additionally, a new triple-door security system has been installed at the entrance to structurally block animals from wandering in.

“The gates above were open. They have been closed. Apart from that, we are making it a triple door. There are two more doors in front of the main door. No one can come directly. Plus, there will be a 24x7 guard there,” he said.

He added that existing nesting sites have undergone specialised treatment, stating he is “100 percent sure that the problems we faced during the India Open will not be seen during the World Championships.”

Beyond pest control, the stadium has undergone a massive structural and aesthetic facelift. The false ceilings have been replaced and extensive wall renovations have been completed throughout the facility. The restrooms have also had major upgrades to match luxury standards.

“The toilets will be better than those at the airport,” Mishra said. “There is also greenery all around, with a pond outside. The ministry is making the venue so beautiful that players can even sit there after their matches.”

On the technical side, the installation of the main court flooring is set to begin next week, a process Mishra said will “take around 15-20 days” to align with the updated BWF court specifications.

The extensive walkway from the main road to the entrance will feature small pagodas every 40m to shelter fans from sudden rain, alongside a dedicated umbrella token booth and golf cart transit services for the players.

“The India Open was a test event for us,” Mishra said. “Had we not conducted it, we wouldn’t have known the shortcomings in the stadium. SAI and sports ministry have supported us immensely and worked very hard to address those issues.”