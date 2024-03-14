Satya Nadella on Google's place in AI race: ‘Should have been default winner’
Satya Nadella on AI race: Satya Nadella said, “Google's a very competent company and obviously they have both the talent and the compute."
Satya Nadella said that Google "should have been the default winner" of Big Tech's AI race as the resources available to it are the maximum which would easily make it a frontrunner.
Read more: Gautam Adani on Hindenburg report: ‘Wanted to destabilise us, politically defame India’
Satya Nadella's praise for Google
Satya Nadella shared on a podcast, “Google's a very competent company and obviously they have both the talent and the compute. They're the vertically integrated player in this. They have everything from data to silicon to models to products and distribution.”
Read more: World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee predicts: A Big Tech company may get broken up soon
Google's Gemini controversy
This comes as Google CEO Sundar Pichai faced calls to step down after the release of its Gemini image generator which stirred controversy after users complained that it was generating wrong and inaccurate images. Following this, Google paused the rollout of its AI tool last month.
Read more: Vehicle thefts increase 2 times in 2023, highest in Delhi. Most stolen car is…
What about Microsoft Copilot Designer
Meanwhile, Microsoft's launch of its own text-to-image generator, Copilot Designer, has also been tough as earlier it was reported that Microsoft engineer Shane Jones wrote a letter to the FTC raising concerns that the tool produces "harmful content" reflecting sex, violence, and bias as well.
Read more: Sam Altman says he texted Elon Musk after OpenAI lawsuit. Then this happened
Following this, Satya Nadella said that tools to reduce the "unintended issues" of AI were not perfect and there are risks and concerns of AI.
Read more: Devin AI, world's first AI software engineer is here. So will it take your job?
“None of this is perfect — we're talking about new technology where there will be adversarial attacks,” he then said.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs