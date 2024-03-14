 Satya Nadella on Google's place in AI race: ‘Should have been default winner’ - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Satya Nadella on Google's place in AI race: ‘Should have been default winner’

Satya Nadella on Google's place in AI race: ‘Should have been default winner’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 02:37 PM IST

Satya Nadella on AI race: Satya Nadella said, “Google's a very competent company and obviously they have both the talent and the compute."

Satya Nadella said that Google "should have been the default winner" of Big Tech's AI race as the resources available to it are the maximum which would easily make it a frontrunner. 

Satya Nadella on AI race: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks on AI race and Google's place in it(AP)
Satya Nadella on AI race: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks on AI race and Google's place in it(AP)

Satya Nadella's praise for Google

Satya Nadella shared on a podcast, “Google's a very competent company and obviously they have both the talent and the compute. They're the vertically integrated player in this. They have everything from data to silicon to models to products and distribution.”

Google's Gemini controversy

This comes as Google CEO Sundar Pichai faced calls to step down after the release of its Gemini image generator which stirred controversy after users complained that it was generating wrong and inaccurate images. Following this, Google paused the rollout of its AI tool last month.

What about Microsoft Copilot Designer

Meanwhile, Microsoft's launch of its own text-to-image generator, Copilot Designer, has also been tough as earlier it was reported that Microsoft engineer Shane Jones wrote a letter to the FTC raising concerns that the tool produces "harmful content" reflecting sex, violence, and bias as well. 

Following this, Satya Nadella said that tools to reduce the "unintended issues" of AI were not perfect and there are risks and concerns of AI. 

“None of this is perfect — we're talking about new technology where there will be adversarial attacks,” he then said. 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

