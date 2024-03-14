 Devin AI, world's first AI software engineer is here. So will it take your job? - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Devin AI, world's first AI software engineer is here. So will it take your job?

Devin AI, world's first AI software engineer is here. So will it take your job?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 12:34 PM IST

Devin AI: Devin works autonomously with its own code editor, command line and browser.

Devin AI: US-based startup Cognition launched Devin AI, an artificial intelligence software, which will change the way code is debugged, written and deployed. A first of its kind, Devin AI has the ability of taking a simple command and turning it into a functioning website or software program, Cognition, backed by the Founders Fund, claimed.

Devin AI has the ability of taking a simple command and turning it into a functioning website or software program
Devin AI has the ability of taking a simple command and turning it into a functioning website or software program

Devin AI passes engineering interviews?

The AI assistant has successfully passed several practical engineering interviews from the leading AI companies and has also completed real jobs on the freelancing platform Upwork.

Devin AI's SWE-bench coding

The company said that Devin AI is on the SWE-bench coding benchmark, the company which is a dataset that comprises 2,294 software engineering problems that are extracted from authentic GitHub issues and their corresponding pull request.

Devin AI: What is it capable of?

Devin AI does not just complete and suggest code, it can also manage the whole process of creating and releasing whole software applications which large language models (LLMs) like Google's Gemini or OpenAI's ChatGPT are unable to do.

Devin AI: How does it work?

Devin works autonomously with its own code editor, command line and browser. It systematically puts software into practice by segmenting work into manageable steps and can plan and execute complex engineering projects that involve hundreds to thousands of decision-making.

Devin AI's demonstration

Here's a demonstration of Devin AI:

The company provided a demonstrations that shows off Devin AI's capability to quickly resolve errors by adding a print statement as it takes user feedback, provides real-time progress reports and collaborates on design choices as and when needed.

    HT News Desk

