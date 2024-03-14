Sam Altman says he texted Elon Musk after OpenAI lawsuit. Then this happened

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he sent a text to Elon Musk right after he found out that the Tesla CEO had sued him and his company. During an interview, Sam Altman said that he sent Elon Musk "something trivial" after the lawsuit against the company and several of its cofounders. Sam Altman talked about Elon Musk's OpenAI lawsuit and how he texted the Tesla boss after it. Here's what he said.

When tech journalist Kara Swisher asked Sam Altman, "You know what you said" and was something along the lines of “WTF?”, he replied, "It was like a little bit nicer than that. I don't remember. You know, the spirit of that."

Both Elon Musk and Sam Altman then “sent some emojis back and forth", the latter said.

Elon Musk's case against OpenAI

Elon Musk sued Sam Altman and OpenAI alleging that the company had breached its "founding agreement" and was at risk of violating its nonprofit mission of benefiting humanity.

Calling for OpenAI to make its research and technology open-source and cut off Microsoft from GPT-4, Elon Musk who cofounded OpenAI alongside Sam Altman in 2015, slammed the company. He has done so before as well.

Although Sam Altman said that he understands Elon Musk is "really stressed" about AI safety but, “I miss the old Elon. I grew up with him as an absolute hero.”

What OpenAI lawyers said on Elon Musk's lawsuit?

OpenAI's lawyers called Elon Musk's lawsuit "frivolous" and "incoherent," saying that he acted out of jealousy for OpenAI's success after he left the company.

“We’re sad that it’s come to this with someone whom we’ve deeply admired — someone who inspired us to aim higher, then told us we would fail, started a competitor, and then sued us when we started making meaningful progress towards OpenAI’s mission without him,” the company said.