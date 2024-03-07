Elon Musk says will drop lawsuit if OpenAI changes name to…

Elon Musk said that he will drop the lawsuit against OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman if they agree to change their company's name to ‘Closed AI’. In a post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the billionaire said, “Change your name to ClosedAI and I will drop the lawsuit”, adding in subsequent posts, "OpenAI needs to stop living a lie." Elon Musk also edited a photo of Sam Altman wearing a guest ID Card whose details were changed with "ClosedAI" alongside OpenAI's logo. Elon Musk is seen. (Reuters)

Elon Musk sued OpenAI and accused the firm of breaching contractual agreements made when he helped start the ChatGPT-maker in 2015. The lawsuit alleged that the artificial intelligence is not following its founding mission but is putting profit ahead of benefiting humanity. Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but stepped down from the company's board in 2018.

In response, OpenAI released a set of private emails with Elon Musk, saying in a blog post, “We're sad that it's come to this with someone whom we've deeply admired -- someone who inspired us to aim higher, then told us we would fail, started a competitor, and then sued us when we started making meaningful progress towards OpenAI's mission without him.”

The company said that in 2017 “we all understood we were going to need a lot more capital to succeed at our mission -- billions of dollars per year, which was far more than any of us, especially Elon, thought we'd be able to raise as the non-profit.”

OpenAI also said that Elon Musk had suggested that the company should be attached "to Tesla as its cash cow" but the team refused after which Elon Musk “soon chose to leave OpenAI, saying that our probability of success was 0. When he left in late February 2018, he told our team he was supportive of us finding our own path to raising billions of dollar.”