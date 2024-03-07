Air India deboards ‘rude’ head of a financial company: Here's what happened

The head of a major financial services company was deboarded from an international flight out of India for allegedly speaking rudely to the crew. But after she apologized, the airline agreed to accommodate the passenger on the next available flight. Reports claimed that the executive had boarded the business class of Air India's Delhi-London flight on March 5. Reports claimed that the executive had boarded the business class of Air India's Delhi-London flight on March 5.

It was then that her bad behaviour with the cabin crew was reported to the captain as some passengers also found her to be rude. The captain then decided to not take off with the passenger and she was deboarded.

An Air India spokesperson said as per Times of India, "We are aware of an incident on flight AI-161 of March 5, 2024. A passenger travelling in business class was off boarded on the advice of the captain, following some argument with members of the crew before the scheduled push-back. AI accords top priority to the safety and security of all passengers and crew, and strictly adheres to rules governing the same."

"Following the off-boarding, flight AI-161 departed after a delay of about an hour. The passenger who was off-boarded was travelling for some compelling reasons and was accommodated on a subsequent flight following a written assurance. We regret any inconvenience caused to the other passengers due to the delay," the spokesperson added.

After she was deboarded, the executive requested the airline that it was "very important" for her to be in London. A source told the outlet, “She gave us an assurance about her behaviour, and then we put her on the next flight to London. We don't want to inconvenience anyone but unruly behaviour onboard our flights is simply not acceptable. It does not matter whether a passenger is a common citizen or a prominent person. For us, the safety of all our flyers and crew is of paramount importance.”

The passenger then took the next flight to London.