News / Business / RK Swamy IPO allotment: Here's how you can check status online. Details here

RK Swamy IPO allotment: Here's how you can check status online. Details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 09:48 AM IST

RK Swamy IPO allotment: Investors who have applied for RK Swamy IPO can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal. Check all details here

RK Swamy IPO allotment: The allotment of RK Swamy IPO will be finalised today (March 7). Investors who have applied for RK Swamy IPO can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal. The registrar for the IPO is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The issue opened for subscription March 4, and closed on March 6. It received a strong response from both retail and non-institutional investors on all three days and had a 25.94 times subscription status on day 3, as per data available on BSE. The listing date for the IPO is scheduled for March 12 while the refund process for investors who did not get the shares will start on March 11. Those who have been allotted the shares will get them in their demat accounts on the same day itself. 

RK Swamy IPO allotment: The allotment for RK Swamy IPO is set to be finalised on March 7. Check details here
RK Swamy IPO allotment: The allotment for RK Swamy IPO is set to be finalised on March 7. Check details here

To check RK Swamy IPO allotment status, you can do so on the registrar's website using the following steps:

  1. Visit website of Kfin Technologies Ltd - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
  2. You will see five links where you can check the status. 
  3. Open one of the links and select RK Swamy Limited from the select IPO section.
  4. Pick one of the three to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.
  5. Enter the captcha code and then click ‘Submit’ to see the allotment status. 

How to check RK Swamy IPO allotment status on BSE website: 

  1. Visit the link- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  2. Under 'Issue Type', select ‘Equity’ and choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.
  3. Enter PAN or application number.

How to check RK Swamy IPO allotment status NSE website:

  1. Visit NSE's official website-https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
  2. Select 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website. 
  3. Enter user name, password, and captcha code to check the IPO allotment status. 

Follow Us On