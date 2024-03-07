RK Swamy IPO allotment: Here's how you can check status online. Details here

RK Swamy IPO allotment: The allotment of RK Swamy IPO will be finalised today (March 7). Investors who have applied for RK Swamy IPO can check the allotment status in the registrar's portal. The registrar for the IPO is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The issue opened for subscription March 4, and closed on March 6. It received a strong response from both retail and non-institutional investors on all three days and had a 25.94 times subscription status on day 3, as per data available on BSE. The listing date for the IPO is scheduled for March 12 while the refund process for investors who did not get the shares will start on March 11. Those who have been allotted the shares will get them in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

