MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment: How to check status online, all details
Mar 07, 2024 08:32 AM IST
MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment: Investors who have applied for the issue can check the status of the IPO allotment on the registrar's website. Details here
MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment: The allotment for MVK Agro Food Product IPO has been finalised. Investors who have applied for the issue can check the status of the IPO allotment on the registrar's website. The registrar of the IPO is Mas Services Limited. The IPO opened for subscription on February 29 and closed March 4. On day 3 of bidding, the IPO's subscription rate was 8.46 times. MVK Agro Food Product IPO listing date is March 7.
The company initiated the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on March 6. For the IPO, Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager while the market maker is Nikunj Stock Brokers.
Here's how you can check MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment status:
- Visit the official website of Mas Services Ltd-https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp
- In the "Check Application Status" section, choose "MVK Agro Food Product IPO " from the dropdown menu.
- Select either Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
- Fill out the details as required
- You can then see the allotment status.
