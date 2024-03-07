MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment: How to check status online, all details

MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment: The allotment for MVK Agro Food Product IPO has been finalised. Investors who have applied for the issue can check the status of the IPO allotment on the registrar's website. The registrar of the IPO is Mas Services Limited. The IPO opened for subscription on February 29 and closed March 4. On day 3 of bidding, the IPO's subscription rate was 8.46 times. MVK Agro Food Product IPO listing date is March 7. MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment: Steps to follow to check allotment status

The company initiated the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on March 6. For the IPO, Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager while the market maker is Nikunj Stock Brokers.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here's how you can check MVK Agro Food Product IPO allotment status: