Mukka Proteins IPO listing today: Check allotment status, GMP and other details

Mukka Proteins IPO listing: Mukka Proteins IPO allotment was finalised on March 5 and it is set to list today (March 7). For those who have been allocated shares, the company has already credited them to demat accounts on March 6. For others who have not received shares, the refund process will take place on March 7. Mukka Proteins IPO listing: Mukka Proteins IPO listing will take place on March 7. Check latest details here

Mukka Proteins IPO subscription: The IPO received strong responses on all three days of the subscription period and was subscribed136.99 times on the third day as per BSE data.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mukka Proteins IPO details: The IPO opened for subscription on February 29, and closed on March 4 with a price band of ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The lot size was 535 equity shares and in multiples of 535 equity shares thereafter.

In the issue, not more than 50% of the shares was reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for Non-Institutional Investor (NIIs), and not less than 35% of the offer for retail investors.

Mukka Proteins IPO GMP: Ahead of the listing, Mukka Proteins IPO GMP or grey market premium is +35 as the share price of the IPO was trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com.

Mukka Proteins IPO estimated listing price: The IPO could be listed for ₹63 apiece-125% higher than the IPO price of ₹28.

Mukka Proteins IPO objectives: Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to fund general corporate purposes, investment in Ento Proteins Private Limited and working capital requirements.

Mukka Proteins IPO registrar: The registrar for the issue is Cameo Corporate Services Limited. The book running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd.