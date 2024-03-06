Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment: How to check status online. Details here
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment: The issue opened for subscription on February 28 and closed March 1. Follow these steps to check allotment status
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment will be finalised today (March 6). Thos who have applied for the IPO can check the Bharat Highways IPO allotment status in the portal of the registrar. The registrar of Bharat Highways InvIT IPO is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The issue opened for subscription on February 28 and closed March 1. On the final day of bidding, Bharat Highways InvIT IPO subscription status was 8.01 times.
For those who have not been allotted the shares, the company will initiate the refund process following allotment while allottes will receive their shares in their demat accounts.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO refund date: The refund process will commence on March 7 for individuals not given shares.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO share credit: Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on March 7.
Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing date: The listing date is March 12.
How to check Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment status on website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd:
- To check allotment status, go to Kfin Technologies Ltd- https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
- You will then see 5 links where you can see the status.
- Open one of the links and select Bharat Highways InvIT IPO from the dropdown menu.
- To check the status use one of the three options: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.
- Enter the captcha code and click ‘Submit’
How to check Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment status on BSE website:
- Visit BSE's official website link- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Under 'Issue Type', select ‘Equity’ and then choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.
- Enter PAN or application number and then see the allotment status.
How to check Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment status on NSE website:
- Visit NSE's official website https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
- Then select 'Click here to sign up' option and register with PAN.
- Enter user name, password, and captcha code to see the allotment status.
