Gopal Snacks IPO opens for subscription: Check price, key dates, latest GMP details here

Gopal Snacks IPO: Gopal Snacks IPO opens for subscription today (March 6). The issue, through which the company has raise ₹193.94 crores from anchor investors, will close on March 11. The company allocated 48,36,657 equity shares at ₹401 apiece to anchor investors. Gopal Snacks IPO: Gopal Snacks IPO opens for subscription on March 6. Check all details here(File Photo)

Gopal Snacks IPO Price band: The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share of the face value of Re 1.

Gopal Snacks IPO lot size: The lot size is 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

Gopal Snacks IPO details: The IPO reserves not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Gopal Snacks IPO promoters: The company's promoters are Gopal Agriproducts, Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani, and Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani. The IPO comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹650 crore by the promoters and other investors.

Gopal Snacks IPO book running lead managers: The IPO's book running lead managers are Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited. The registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP: Gopal Snacks IPO GMP (grey market premium) is +65 which shows that Gopal Snacks share price was trading at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com.

Gopal Snacks IPO company details: The company offers a broad range of savoury products: papad, spices, gramme flour or besan, noodles, rusk, and soan papdi, namkeen and gathiya.