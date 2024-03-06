 Gopal Snacks IPO opens for subscription: Price, dates, latest GMP details here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Gopal Snacks IPO opens for subscription: Check price, key dates, latest GMP details here

Gopal Snacks IPO opens for subscription: Check price, key dates, latest GMP details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Gopal Snacks IPO: The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share of the face value of Re 1.

Gopal Snacks IPO: Gopal Snacks IPO opens for subscription today (March 6). The issue, through which the company has raise 193.94 crores from anchor investors, will close on March 11. The company allocated 48,36,657 equity shares at 401 apiece to anchor investors.

Gopal Snacks IPO: Gopal Snacks IPO opens for subscription on March 6. Check all details here(File Photo)
Gopal Snacks IPO: Gopal Snacks IPO opens for subscription on March 6. Check all details here(File Photo)

Read more: Platinum Industries IPO listing: Stock opens with 31.5% premium. Check details

Gopal Snacks IPO Price band: The price band has been fixed in the range of 381 to 401 per equity share of the face value of Re 1.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gopal Snacks IPO lot size: The lot size is 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

Read more: DDA Housing Scheme Online 2024: How to apply? Flats price, eligibility criteria and all you need to know

Gopal Snacks IPO details: The IPO reserves not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Gopal Snacks IPO promoters: The company's promoters are Gopal Agriproducts, Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani, and Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani. The IPO comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth 650 crore by the promoters and other investors.

Read more: Mukka Proteins IPO allotment: How to check status online, all details here

Gopal Snacks IPO book running lead managers: The IPO's book running lead managers are Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited. The registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Read more: Two long holiday weekends in March 2024: Check dates when banks will be closed

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP: Gopal Snacks IPO GMP (grey market premium) is +65 which shows that Gopal Snacks share price was trading at a premium of 65 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com.

Gopal Snacks IPO company details: The company offers a broad range of savoury products: papad, spices, gramme flour or besan, noodles, rusk, and soan papdi, namkeen and gathiya.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On