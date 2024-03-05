 Platinum Industries IPO listing: Debut could be at 50% premium. Check GMP here - Hindustan Times
Platinum Industries IPO listing: Debut could be at 50% premium. Check GMP here

Platinum Industries IPO listing: Debut could be at 50% premium. Check GMP here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 09:50 AM IST

Platinum Industries IPO listing: Platinum Industries IPO received a strong response from the primary market investors.

Platinum Industries IPO: The listing date of Platinum Industries Limited's IPO is fixed for today (March 5). Platinum Industries share price will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session during Tuesday dealings, as per BSE website. Therefore, the share price will become available for trade from 10:00am.

Platinum Industries IPO listing: Platinum Industries IPO is set to debut on March 5.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the equity shares of Platinum Industries Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T ' Group of Securities. Further in terms of SEBI circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/02/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the scrip will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days," the BSE notice said.

Platinum Industries IPO: Market response

Platinum Industries IPO received a strong response from the primary market investors. The mood in the secondary market mood is also positive, experts said predicting up to 50 per cent return. Platinum Industries IPO listing price could be in the range of 245 to 259 per share range, they added.

Platinum Industries IPO GMP

Platinum Industries IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 86 implying that the grey market is expecting that Platinum Industries IPO listing price would be around 257- around 50 percent higher than the IPO price band of 162 to 171 per equity share.

