 Sona machinery IPO opens: Price band at ₹136-143, check latest GMP here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Sona machinery IPO opens: Price band at 136-143, check latest GMP here

Sona machinery IPO opens: Price band at 136-143, check latest GMP here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Sona machinery IPO: The equity shares will be listed on NSE Emerge with a floor price of ₹136 and a cap price of ₹143.

Sona machinery IPO: The initial public offering for Sona Machinery will open today (March 5) and close on March 7. The IPO of the agro-processing original equipment manufacturer will see a fresh issue of up to 3,624,000 equity shares with a face value of 10 per share. The equity shares will be listed on NSE Emerge with a floor price of 136 and a cap price of 143.

Sona machinery IPO: The Sona machinery IPO opens for subscription on March 5. Check details here
Sona machinery IPO: The Sona machinery IPO opens for subscription on March 5. Check details here

Read more: JG Chemicals IPO opens: Check issue details, price band and GMP here

Sona Machinery IPO: Issue details

From the IPO, a minimum of 5.08% is reserved for market makers while the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be at 50%. Non-institutional portion will be not less than 15% of the total issue while the portion for retail buyers will comprise a minimum of 35% of the equity shares on offer.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sona Machinery IPO: Lot size

Read more: IBM's message to employees: ‘Raise your hand’ and volunteer for layoffs

Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,000 equity shares or in multiples thereof.

Sona Machinery IPO: Book running lead manager

Hem Securities Limited is the sole book-running lead manager while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Read more: Tata Motors demerger: How does it affect shareholders?

Sona Machinery IPO: Objectives of the IPO

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for capital expenditure involved in setting up a new manufacturing unit at Ghaziabad and in the repayment of outstanding lines of credit used to purchase machinery, the company said. Remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Read more: Ex-Google employee's ordeal after working for 10 years at tech giant: ‘Cried my eyes out when…'

Sona Machinery IPO: Promoters

Vasu Naren and Shweta Baisla are the promoters of the company.

Sona Machinery IPO: GMP today

The grey market price of the IPO ranges from 70 to 72 per share, as per unlisted market tracking websites.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On