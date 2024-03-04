IBM's message to employees: ‘Raise your hand’ and volunteer for layoffs
IBM Layoffs: A report claimed that the initiative taken by IBM is being viewed as "transformative" rather than solely financial.
IBM Layoffs: IBM is reportedly asking its employees who wish to opt for voluntary redundancy to step forward as the company begins another round of global job cuts. The layoffs will target positions in Europe as the company attempts to slim down.
Read more: Google apologises to India over 'unreliable' Gemini results on PM Modi: Report
IBM has terms layoffs- ‘resource action' during a Q4 earnings call last month. A report in The Register said that the initiative taken by IBM is being viewed as "transformative" rather than solely financial.
Last month, IBM CFO James Kavanaugh said that the company's goal is that of achieving a “$3 billion annual run rate in savings by the end of 2024”- a significant increase from the original target.
Read more: Google layoffs: Employees in these teams may face job cuts amid Gemini row
The report claimed that 80 per cent of the reduction target is directed towards Enterprise Operations & Support (EO&S) and Q2C missions as well as Finance & Operations.
The staff has been told that approximately 50 per cent of IBM's reduction goal will affect staffing levels across Europe, it was reported. But the company wants employees willing to take voluntary redundancy to be laid off rather than involuntarily terminating those who wish to remain, it added.
Read more: Update Aadhaar card details online for free till March 14: Follow these steps
As per a report, IBM spokesperson said, In 4Q earnings last month, IBM disclosed a workforce rebalancing charge that would represent a very low single digit percentage of IBM’s global workforce, and we expect to exit 2024 at roughly the same level of employment as we entered with."
Read more: FASTag KYC deadline: How to check if your FASTag is still active?
The spokesperson continued, "This rebalancing is driven by increases in productivity and our continued push to align our workforce with the skills most in demand among our clients, especially areas such as AI and hybrid cloud."
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs