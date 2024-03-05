JG Chemicals IPO opens: Check issue details, price band and GMP here
JG Chemicals IPO: The IPO lot size is 67 equity shares and in multiples of 67 equity shares thereafter.
JG Chemicals IPO: The initial public offering for JG Chemicals opens for subscription today (March 5). The IPO will close on March 7 and its price band has been set in the range of ₹210 to ₹221 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. Allocation to anchor investors took place on March 4. The IPO which is worth ₹251.19 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹165 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,900,000 equity shares.
JG Chemicals IPO: Lot size and other details
The IPO lot size is 67 equity shares and in multiples of 67 equity shares thereafter. Not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue have been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), while not less than 15% is for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is for retail investors.
JG Chemicals IPO: Allotment date
JG Chemicals IPO allotment of shares will likely be finalised on March 11. Refunds will be initiated on March 12 while shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day as well.
JG Chemicals IPO: Listing date
JG Chemicals share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on March 13.
JG Chemicals IPO: Promoters of the company
Anirudh, Anuj, and Suresh Jhunjhunwala are the company's promoters.
JG Chemicals IPO: Company's objectives
The net proceeds from the issue will be used for investing in material subsidiary BDJ Oxides, repaying related borrowings, financing capital capital expenditures needed to establish a research and development centre in Naidupeta and working capital needs of the company.
JG Chemicals IPO: Book running lead managers
The book running lead managers of the JG Chemicals IPO are Centrum Capital Limited, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, and Keynote Financial Services Ltd while the registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited.
JG Chemicals IPO GMP
JG Chemicals IPO grey market premium is +50 indicating that share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com.
