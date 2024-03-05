 Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing: Stock to debut today, what GMP shows - Hindustan Times
Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing: Stock to debut today, what GMP shows

Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing: Stock to debut today, what GMP shows

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing: Exicom Tele Systems IPO received a strong response from the primary market investors. Check GMP here

Exicom Tele Systems IPO: The IPO of Exicom Tele-Systems Limited has been listed today (March 5). Exicom Tele Systems share price will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session during Tuesday dealings, as per BSE website. Share price will therefore become available from trade from 10:00am today.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO: Exicom Tele Systems IPO will be listed today. Check GMP below
Exicom Tele Systems IPO: Exicom Tele Systems IPO will be listed today. Check GMP below

BSE notice said, “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the equity shares of EXICOM TELE-SYSTEMS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities.”

Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP

Exicom Tele Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 156. It is possible to be listed at a price around 298- around 110 per cent higher than the Exicom Tele Systems IPO price band of 135 to 142 per equity share.

Exicom Tele Systems IPO: Response to the IPO

Exicom Tele Systems IPO received a strong response from the primary market investors. In the secondary market mood has also been positive as the company's FY24 earnings forecast indicates ample growth potential and hope for long-term expansion plans as well. Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing price could be in the range of 282 to 299 per share range, some experts predicted.

VLA Ambala, a SEBI Registered Research Analyst and Founder of Stock Market Today said as per Mint, “Exicom Tele-Systems commands a 60% market share in EV charging. The company faced a setback in FY23 while divesting its battery business, but its FY24 earnings forecast indicates ample growth potential backed by long-term expansion plans."

Meanwhile, Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities said as per the outlet, “Looking at the EV structural growth and Exicom’s dominant position to serve the growth, we expect a robust listing with a high possibility of doubling from its issue price of 142 apiece."

