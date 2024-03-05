DDA Housing Scheme Online 2024: How to apply? Flats price, eligibility criteria and all you need to know
DDA Housing Scheme Online 2024: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started the third phase of e-auction of its luxury apartments today (March 5). These include penthouses in Dwarka sector 19B. The registrations for the e-auction began on February 28. The first round of e-auction was for 296 apartments on January 5 in which 274 apartments were booked. In the second round of e-auction, 707 apartments were up for grabs when it was conducted on February 5.
DDA Housing Scheme Online 2024: Which flats are being offered?
The flats are part of DDA’s Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023 in which 32,000 flats have been put on sale under different categories: penthouses, Super HIG (higher income group), HIG, MIG (mid-income group), LIG (lower income group) and EWS (economic weaker section). In different phases, penthouses, Super HIG flats, and HIG flats along with MIG apartments are being offered though e-auction. LIG and EWS flats are being allotted on a 'first come first serve' basis.
DDA Housing Scheme Online 2024: Number of flats in this e-auction
Under the scheme, as many as 257 apartments will be e-auctioned which are of three types – penthouses, HIG flats and MIG flats. In the auction, 123 HIG 3BHK flats and 132 2BHK MIG flats are being offered while two luxury duplex penthouses are included.
DDA Housing Scheme Online 2024: What is the price?
The reserve prices for a penthouse is at ₹5 crore. For HIG apartments, the price is ₹2.05 crore while the reserved price for MIG 2BHKs units is at ₹1.2 crore.
DDA Housing Scheme Online 2024: Location of the flats
The duplex penthouses and HIG apartments are located in Dwarka sector 19B. The housing complex was built with an estimated construction cost of ₹700 crore and has 11 towers.
DDA Housing Scheme Online 2024: What is the registration process
Participants will have to first register on the e-auction portal, eservices.dda.org.in and pay ₹2,500 separately against each flat they wish to bid for. For registration, applicants will have to deposit a certain booking amount which is ₹15 lakh for HIG, ₹25 lakh for penthouses and ₹10 lakh for MIG flats.
