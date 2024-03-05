 Purv Flexipack IPO listing: 266% premium over issue price. Check details here - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Purv Flexipack IPO listing: 266% premium over issue price. Check details here

Purv Flexipack IPO listing: 266% premium over issue price. Check details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 10:33 AM IST

Purv Flexipack IPO listing: Purv Flexipack IPO opened for subscription on February 27 and closed on February 29.

Purv Flexipack IPO listing: Purv Flexipack share price had a listing with 266% premium over the issue price, at 266 a piece on the NSE SME. The initial public offering received a strong response as it was subscribed 421.78 times. 

Purv Flexipack IPO listing: The IPO listed on March 5.
Purv Flexipack IPO listing: The IPO listed on March 5. Check details here

In the retail category, the public issue was subscribed 448.73 times while it was subscribed 157.32 times in the QIB and 690.72 times in the NII category. 

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the Grey market premium, the IPO stood at 130- trading at a premium of 130 over the issue price in the grey market, as per investorgain.com. Owing to this, Purv Flexipack IPO was expected to list at 201 apiece- 183.10% higher than the IPO price of 71.

Purv Flexipack IPO details

Purv Flexipack IPO opened for subscription on February 27 and closed on February 29. The price band had been set in the range of 70 to 71 apiece of face value of 10 each while the lot size was 1,600 shares. The 40.21 crore IPO comprised of a fresh issue of 56,64,000 equity shares with a face value of 10 without an offer-for-sale component.

Purv Flexipack IPO: Company objectives

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to finance working capital needs, general corporate purposes and repaying certain current fund-based borrowing, it said. 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
