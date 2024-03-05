Mukka Proteins IPO allotment: How to check status online, all details here
Mukka Proteins IPO allotment: If you have applied for the issue, you can check the Mukka Proteins IPO allotment status on its registrar's portal as well as BSE.
Mukka Proteins IPO allotment: Mukka Proteins IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised today (March 5). If you have applied for the issue, you can check the Mukka Proteins IPO allotment status on its registrar's portal as well as on BSE. Mukka Proteins IPO's registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Limited. The issue will likely list on BSE and NSE on March 7 while shares will be credited to the Demat account of the allottees on March 6. Refund process will also commence on the same day.
Read more: Exicom Tele Systems IPO listing: Stock debuts at 87% premium over IPO price. Check all details here
Mukka Proteins IPO details
Mukka Proteins IPO opened for subscription on February 29 and closed on March 4. The price band of the issue was in the range of ₹26-28. The issue witnessed stellar subscription and was subscribed 136.99 times- receiving bids for 767.16 crore shares against 5.6 crore shares on offer. NII portion was subscribed the most at 250.39 times while QIB and retail investor categories were subscribed 189.28 and 58.52 times, respectively.
Read more: Two long holiday weekends in March 2024: Check dates when banks will be closed
The ₹224 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 8,00,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 without any offer-for-sale component.
Mukka Proteins IPO: Objectives of the issue
Net proceeds from the issue will be used by the company for: general corporate purposes, investment in Ento Proteins Private Limited and working capital requirements.
Read more: Purv Flexipack IPO listing: 266% premium over issue price. Check details here
Mukka Proteins IPO: How to check allotment status on registrar website
To check allotment status on registrar's website, follow these steps:
- Visit website- https://ipo.cameoindia.com/
- Click on ‘Company Selection’ and select IPO name.
- Enter PAN, application number, DP / Client ID, or account number / IFSC and click on ‘Search’.
Read more: Platinum Industries IPO listing: Stock opens with 31.5% premium. Check details
Mukka Proteins IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE website
To check allotment status on BSE website, follow these steps:
- Visit website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Choose ‘Equity’ and select issue name.
- Enter application number and PAN card number and click on ‘Search’.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs