Mukka Proteins IPO allotment: How to check status online, all details here

Mukka Proteins IPO allotment: Mukka Proteins IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised today (March 5). If you have applied for the issue, you can check the Mukka Proteins IPO allotment status on its registrar's portal as well as on BSE. Mukka Proteins IPO's registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Limited. The issue will likely list on BSE and NSE on March 7 while shares will be credited to the Demat account of the allottees on March 6. Refund process will also commence on the same day. Mukka Proteins IPO allotment: Here are the steps to check allotment status online.

Mukka Proteins IPO details

Mukka Proteins IPO opened for subscription on February 29 and closed on March 4. The price band of the issue was in the range of ₹26-28. The issue witnessed stellar subscription and was subscribed 136.99 times- receiving bids for 767.16 crore shares against 5.6 crore shares on offer. NII portion was subscribed the most at 250.39 times while QIB and retail investor categories were subscribed 189.28 and 58.52 times, respectively.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ₹224 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 8,00,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 without any offer-for-sale component.

Mukka Proteins IPO: Objectives of the issue

Net proceeds from the issue will be used by the company for: general corporate purposes, investment in Ento Proteins Private Limited and working capital requirements.

Mukka Proteins IPO: How to check allotment status on registrar website

To check allotment status on registrar's website, follow these steps:

Visit website- https://ipo.cameoindia.com/ Click on ‘Company Selection’ and select IPO name. Enter PAN, application number, DP / Client ID, or account number / IFSC and click on ‘Search’.

Mukka Proteins IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE website

To check allotment status on BSE website, follow these steps: