Shree Karni Fabcom IPO opens for subscription: Check price band, GMP, all details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 09:25 AM IST

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 18.72 lakh shares and has a minimum lot size of 600 shares.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: Small and medium-sized enterprise Shree Karni Fabcom's 42.49 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on March 6. The issue will close on March 11 and has a price band in the range of 220 to 227 per share.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: Shree Karni Fabcom IPO opens for subscription on March 6.
Shree Karni Fabcom IPO: Shree Karni Fabcom IPO opens for subscription on March 6.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO details: The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 18.72 lakh shares and has a minimum lot size of 600 shares. For retail investors, the minimum amount of investment required is 1,36,200 while the minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots totalling to 2,72,400.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO company objectives: Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for funding capital expenditure incurred in setting up a dyeing unit in Surat, funding purchase of new machinery proposed to be installed at the new unit, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO promoters: The promoters of the company are Manoj Kumar Karnani, Radhe Shyam Daga, Rajiv Lakhotia, and Raj Kumar Agarwal.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO book-running lead manager: Horizon Management Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the IPO. Mas Services Limited is the registrar for the issue and the market maker is MLB Stock Broking.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO allotment date: The allotment for the Shree Karni Fabcom IPO is likely to be finalised on March 12.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO listing date: Shree Karni Fabcom IPO is likely to list on NSE SME on March 14.

Shree Karni Fabcom IPO company details: The company was incorporated in March 2018 and produces knitted and woven fabrics for industries such as luggage, medical arch support, chairs, shoes, and apparel.

Shree Karni Fabcom GMP: The grey market premium was 300 which indicates that the company is estimated to list at 527- 132.16 per cent premium to its IPO price.

