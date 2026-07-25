Faster trials, longer jail terms: What 2026 bill on paper leak amid CJP protest proposes, how it differs from 2024 law
CJP and Cong insist on nothing less than resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan; govt seeks to counter and assuage youth movement with law change.
Reacting to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests now on for about 50 days, the BJP-led NDA government has proposed significantly tightening India's anti-paper leak law. The proposed legislation seeks to double prison terms for several offences, raise fines up to ₹10 crore, and mandate timelines for investigations and trials.
While the CJP and the Congress-led Opposition insist on nothing less than the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leaks and other issues, the Centre has sought to counter and assuage the youth movement with this legal framework plan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message earlier this week, had said those who “play with the future of the youth” would face stringent action.
Why amendment within two years?
There will also be Special Fast Track Courts and Special Task Forces to deal with organised examination fraud, according to a copy of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
If passed, the bill would mark the first major overhaul of the 2024 act. The amendment substantially enhances punishments for individuals, service providers and organised cheating syndicates.
This also means barely two years after Parliament enacted the first law specifically against leaks, the government has acknowledged that leaks continue to undermine confidence in the country's public examination system despite the enactment of that law.
While the 2024 act primarily created a dedicated legal framework to criminalise organised exam fraud, the amendment focuses on ensuring that investigations and trials are completed within fixed timelines while substantially increasing the penalties.
The Statement of Objects and Reasons accompanying the bill says the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was enacted to prevent unfair means in public examinations and to “bring greater transparency, fairness and credibility and inspire confidence in the public examinations system”.
However, it adds, “In recent years, there have been some incidents of question paper leakages and malpractices in examinations conducted by public examination authorities, which tend to affect the transparency and fairness of the public examinations system.”
NEET leak link
The original anti-paper leak law itself was not enacted as such in response to the 2024 NEET-UG leak row. It became law in February 2024, months before the NEET-UG 2024 examination was held in May and allegations of paper leaks surfaced.
However, the law was technically brought into force only on June 21, 2024, as the government faced mounting criticism over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and also the cancellation of UGC-NET.
The 2026 bill has a direct link with the NEET-UG leak of this year, as that leak is a major trigger for the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar by the CJP, a satirical outfit which otherwise took its name from a comment made by the Chief Justice of India in another context.
What are the changes proposed?
The bill substantially enhances the penalties prescribed under the 2024 law, with different punishments for different categories of offenders.
- For individuals, the minimum prison term is proposed to increase from three years to five, while the maximum sentence would double to 10 years. The maximum fine would also increase five-fold, from ₹10 lakh to 50 lakh.
- For service providers involved in conducting public examinations, the maximum fine would increase from ₹1 crore to 5 crore in case of an offence. They would also face a longer period of blacklisting, with the maximum period proposed to double, to eight years.
- If the director, senior management or person in charge of a service provider is found guilty, the minimum jail term would now be five years, up from three, while the fine would rise from ₹1 crore to 5 crore. The maximum imprisonment would continue to be 10 years.
- For organised crime involving examination authorities, service providers or other institutions, the minimum prison term would increase from five years to seven, while the minimum fine would rise from ₹1 crore to ₹10 crore. The maximum sentence would remain 10 years.
Faster investigations and trials
Perhaps the most significant shift in the amendment lies in the introduction of strict timelines.
A newly inserted Section 12A would require investigations to be completed within two months, regardless of whether they are conducted by the police, a central investigating agency or a Special Task Force constituted by the Centre.
The bill also requires every state and Union Territory to designate a Special Fast Track Court to hear offences under the act. The proposed courts would conduct proceedings on a day-to-day basis and, except where adjournments are unavoidable and reasons are recorded in writing, complete trials within three months of the filing of the chargesheet.
Even pending cases would be transferred to these courts and completed within three months of transfer. The amendment further mandates the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors for every such court.
Another significant change is the proposed power for the central government to constitute a Special Task Force to investigate offences under the act. At present, the Centre may transfer investigations to a central investigating agency.
Appeals against judgments, sentences or orders of the Special Fast Track Court would lie before a Division Bench of the High Court and, “as far as possible”, be disposed of within three months of admission. Appeals against bail orders would also be permitted.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAarish Chhabra
Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time.Read More