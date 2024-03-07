 JG Chemicals IPO last day: Subscription, GMP, review. Should you apply? - Hindustan Times
News / Business / JG Chemicals IPO last day: Subscription, GMP, review. Should you apply?

JG Chemicals IPO last day: Subscription, GMP, review. Should you apply?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 09:07 AM IST

JG Chemicals IPO: The IPO is worth 251.19 crore and comprises a fresh issue of ₹165 crore. Check subscription status and other details here

JG Chemicals IPO: The initial public offering for JG Chemicals opened for subscription on March 5. The issue, with a price range of 210 to 221 per equity share of the face value of 10, will close today (March 7). Investors can bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares and in multiples of 67 equity shares thereafter.

JG Chemicals IPO: The initial public offering will close on March 7. Check all details here
JG Chemicals IPO: Subscription status

On the second day of the IPO, the subscription status was 6.40 times, as per BSE data while the retail investors portion has been subscribed 8.32 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion 9.64 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion booked 45%. The retail portion was fully subscribed within a few hours of opening and on day one, the IPO's subscription status was 2.47 times, as per BSE data.

JG Chemicals IPO details

The IPO reserves not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The IPO is worth 251.19 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 165 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,900,000 equity shares of face value of 10.

JG Chemicals IPO objective

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for investing in the BDJ Oxides, repaying or prepaying all or some of the borrowings, capital expenditures and working capital needs, it said.

JG Chemicals IPO: Book running lead managers

The book running lead managers of the JG Chemicals IPO are Centrum Capital Limited, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd and Keynote Financial Services Ltd. The registrar of the IPO is Kfin Technologies Limited.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

