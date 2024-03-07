JG Chemicals IPO last day: Subscription, GMP, review. Should you apply?

JG Chemicals IPO: The initial public offering for JG Chemicals opened for subscription on March 5. The issue, with a price range of ₹210 to ₹221 per equity share of the face value of ₹10, will close today (March 7). Investors can bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares and in multiples of 67 equity shares thereafter. JG Chemicals IPO: The initial public offering will close on March 7. Check all details here

JG Chemicals IPO: Subscription status

On the second day of the IPO, the subscription status was 6.40 times, as per BSE data while the retail investors portion has been subscribed 8.32 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion 9.64 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion booked 45%. The retail portion was fully subscribed within a few hours of opening and on day one, the IPO's subscription status was 2.47 times, as per BSE data.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

JG Chemicals IPO details

The IPO reserves not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

JG Chemicals IPO details

The IPO is worth 251.19 crore and comprises a fresh issue of ₹165 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,900,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10.

JG Chemicals IPO objective

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for investing in the BDJ Oxides, repaying or prepaying all or some of the borrowings, capital expenditures and working capital needs, it said.

JG Chemicals IPO: Book running lead managers

The book running lead managers of the JG Chemicals IPO are Centrum Capital Limited, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd and Keynote Financial Services Ltd. The registrar of the IPO is Kfin Technologies Limited.